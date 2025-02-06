Indonesia to Build Three Solar Power Plants

The floating solar power plant in Cirata Dam in Purwakarta, West Java, pictured on Dec. 22, 2020. (Photo courtesy of PLN Nusantara Power)
The floating solar power plant in Cirata Dam in Purwakarta, West Java, pictured on Dec. 22, 2020. (Photo courtesy of PLN Nusantara Power)

Purwakarta. Indonesia is set to begin the construction of three solar power plants in East Java, West Java, and West Sumatra, with a combined capacity of 220 megawatt-peak (MWp), a senior official announced on Thursday.

The first project, the Karangkates Solar Power Plant in East Java, is expected to generate 100 MWp. The second project will involve the construction of a floating solar power plant on Singakarak Lake, a well-known tourist destination in West Sumatra. Meanwhile, the third project, the Saguling Solar Power Plant, will be developed in Bandung, West Java. Both Singkarak and Saguling plants are projected to have a capacity of 60 MWp each.

“These projects are part of the government's efforts to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and develop sustainable energy sources in Indonesia,” said Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, the Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Spatial Development, during a visit to Purwakarta, West Java.

Agus revealed that the government has already signed power supply agreements with investors for all three projects, demonstrating its commitment to transitioning toward clean and renewable energy.

The minister was in Purwakarta to inspect the newly completed floating solar power plant in Cirata Dam, Maniis District.

According to Agus, the central government is working closely with provincial administrations to identify potential locations for future solar power plants and accelerate the adoption of clean energy nationwide.

The Cirata Floating Solar Power Plant was developed as a joint project between Indonesia’s state-owned electricity company PLN and Masdar, an energy firm based in the United Arab Emirates. The project, valued at Rp 1.7 trillion ($104 million), employed 1,400 workers, providing them with valuable experience and skills in solar farm construction.

With a capacity of 192 MWp, Cirata is currently the largest solar power plant in Southeast Asia.

The Indonesian government estimates that renewable energy currently accounts for just 14 percent of the country’s total energy consumption. The government aims to increase this share to 23 percent by 2029, in line with its commitment to sustainable energy development.

