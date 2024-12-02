Indonesia to Cultivate 300,000 Hectares of Sugar Palm to Power Bioethanol Push

Jakarta. The Indonesian government plans to develop 300,000 hectares of sugar palm plantations as part of a national strategy to reduce reliance on fossil fuel imports by strengthening the country’s bioethanol industry.

Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni visited a sugar palm plantation in Garut, West Java, on Saturday to assess its potential in advancing Indonesia’s renewable energy goals. The initiative follows a directive from President Prabowo Subianto, who has declared sugar palm one of his favorite trees due to its multifunctional benefits.

“President Prabowo has long admired the sugar palm -- it’s a miraculous tree. Every part of it, from root to crown, has value,” Antoni said in a statement.

Sap extracted from the sugar palm can be processed into high-quality bioethanol, a sustainable fuel alternative. “With proper cultivation, one hectare of sugar palm can produce 24,000 liters of bioethanol. If we plant one million hectares, we can achieve energy self-sufficiency,” he explained.

The government has set a target for 23 percent of the nation’s energy consumption this year to come from renewable sources.

In a recent cabinet meeting, President Prabowo designated sugar palm development as a government priority program. “He instructed us to source high-yield seedlings and begin planting immediately. The target for this year alone is 300,000 hectares,” Antoni added.

Antoni was accompanied on the visit by his advisor, Willie Smits, a Dutch-born conservationist and forestry expert who has been an Indonesian citizen since 1985.

Smits emphasized the sugar palm’s economic and ecological value. “A single tree can generate up to Rp 2 million from its fiber. The fruit, kolang-kaling, also contributes to food security. Its deep roots make it drought-resistant,” he said.

Beyond its energy potential, sugar palm plantations are also seen as a nature-based solution to prevent erosion and landslides in hilly areas. The tree’s ability to retain groundwater helps maintain hydrological balance in drought-prone regions.

Indonesia is home to approximately 2 million hectares of existing sugar palm plantations, primarily used for producing palm sugar, fiber, and fruit. According to the Agriculture Ministry, national palm sugar output stands at about 30,000 tons per year.

Despite its promise, the sugar palm’s potential as a bioethanol feedstock remains largely untapped.

