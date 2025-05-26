Indonesia to Export Clean Electricity to Singapore Under Landmark Green Energy Deal

Jakarta. Indonesia has officially agreed to export clean electricity to Singapore, primarily sourced from solar power, marking a significant step forward in regional renewable energy cooperation.

The agreement was formalized on Friday with the signing of multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Indonesia’s Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia and Singapore’s Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry, Tan See Leng.

“We will soon be sending electricity to our brothers in Singapore,” Bahlil announced at a press conference in Jakarta.

Indonesia aims to export up to 3 gigawatts of electricity under the deal. Bahlil highlighted the agreement as a major opportunity to attract investment, particularly in the green energy sector.

Advertisement

“This project will drive the development of green industrial zones, which will be built collaboratively by both countries,” he said, adding that the initiative would generate significant investment, boost economic growth, and promote environmental sustainability.

Bahlil added that the partnership represents a major milestone in strengthening Indonesia-Singapore bilateral ties and reaffirms both nations’ commitment to a green energy transition.

The MoUs span a range of strategic areas, including the development of sustainable industrial zones, cross-border electricity trade and interconnection, renewable and low-carbon energy technologies, energy efficiency and conservation, as well as cross-border carbon capture and storage initiatives.

He also noted that Indonesia and Singapore are jointly committed to building green industrial hubs, which are expected to elevate Indonesia’s role in Southeast Asia’s renewable energy market.

Read More: Pertamina to Phase Out Fuel Imports from Singapore Following Government Order

“This cooperation is not just about energy exports -- it’s about building a sustainable energy future,” Bahlil concluded.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: