Indonesia to Import 250,000 Tons of Rice from Cambodia

Jakarta. Indonesia has received a nod from the Cambodian government for the supply of 250,000 tons of rice a year, President Joko Widodo said on Monday.

This development follows India's decision to cease rice exports to Indonesia as part of its national food security policy.

"I appreciate the positive response from Cambodia regarding Indonesia's intention to import 250,000 tons of rice from our neighbor," the president said after a meeting with newly-appointed Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet at the State Palace in Jakarta.

In a reciprocal gesture, Indonesia will support Cambodia's food security program by supplying fertilizers, the president added.

Advertisement

Initially, Indonesia had planned to import 1 million tons of rice from India, but the request was declined, according to Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan.

Zulkifli said explained in a hearing with the House of Representatives' Commission VI on trade that the current rice supply remains secure. He noted that the state logistics agency, Bulog, has been assigned the task of procuring 2 million tons of rice from Thailand and Vietnam.

Government data indicates that national rice stocks in Bulog's warehouses reached nearly 1.6 million tons as of Monday, in addition to 400,000 tons of supply commitments from neighboring countries to be delivered later this year based on previous agreements.

The government is taking proactive measures to increase food reserves in preparation for potential droughts and disruptions in harvests caused by the El Nino phenomena.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: