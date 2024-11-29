Indonesia to Launch B40 Biodiesel Program in 2025, Aims to Cut 40 Million Tons of CO2 Annually

Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar
November 29, 2024 | 6:22 pm
SHARE
A staff member displays samples of B-20, B-30, and B-100 biodiesel fuels. Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto confirmed that Indonesia will officially implement the B40 biodiesel program starting January 1, 2025, with the palm oil-based biodiesel expected to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by up to 40 million tons annually. (ANTARA FOTO/Aprillio Akbar).
A staff member displays samples of B-20, B-30, and B-100 biodiesel fuels. Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto confirmed that Indonesia will officially implement the B40 biodiesel program starting January 1, 2025, with the palm oil-based biodiesel expected to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by up to 40 million tons annually. (ANTARA FOTO/Aprillio Akbar).

Jakarta. Chief Economic Affairs Minister, Airlangga Hartarto, confirmed that the country will officially implement the B40 biodiesel program starting January 1, 2025. The palm oil-based biodiesel is expected to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by up to 40 million tons annually.

“We are committed to starting the B40 biodiesel program on January 1, 2025,” said Airlangga during a press conference at the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) Ministerial Meeting on Friday.

The Minister also revealed that the government has agreed to increase the national palm oil production quota to meet the B40 program’s needs.

“With the current scheme, the Palm Oil Plantation Fund Management Agency (BPDPKS) is ready to provide funding to cover the price gap between crude palm oil (CPO) and diesel fuel,” he said.

Advertisement

The acceleration of the B40 biodiesel implementation — which blends 40 percent palm oil-based biofuels with diesel — is a key part of the government's commitment to a greener and more sustainable Indonesia.

Airlangga said that the B40 program aligns with President Prabowo Subianto’s vision for food security, energy independence, and the downstream industrialization of the palm oil industry.

Through the B40 initiative, the government aims to expand the use of palm oil-based biodiesel in various vehicle types. According to Airlangga, the B40 program has the potential to significantly contribute to global efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

“Under the B35 program, we saved around 32 million tons of CO2. With B40, we expect to reduce more than 40 million tons of CO2,” he added.

During the same event, Malaysia’s Plantation and Commodities Minister, Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, appreciated Indonesia’s B40 program, calling it a concrete contribution to reducing global carbon emissions and supporting the transition to green energy.

“The use of biodiesel made from palm oil must be embraced globally, as it has already significantly reduced carbon emissions,” said Abdul Ghani.

Tags:
#Commodity
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesia to Launch B40 Biodiesel Program in 2025, Aims to Cut 40 Million Tons of CO2 Annually
Business 28 minutes ago

Indonesia to Launch B40 Biodiesel Program in 2025, Aims to Cut 40 Million Tons of CO2 Annually

 The palm oil-based biodiesel is expected to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by up to 40 million tons annually.
President Prabowo Announces 6.5% Increase in 2025 Minimum Wage
News 55 minutes ago

President Prabowo Announces 6.5% Increase in 2025 Minimum Wage

 President Prabowo Subianto officially announced a 6.5 percent increase in the 2025 Provincial Minimum Wage (UMP)
Malaysian Billionaire Tycoon Ananda Krishnan Dies at Age 86
News 56 minutes ago

Malaysian Billionaire Tycoon Ananda Krishnan Dies at Age 86

 His only son is a Buddhist monk in Thailand. His two daughters are not involved in his businesses.
Vocational Education Key to Boosting Investment in Technology Sector: Minister
Business 1 hours ago

Vocational Education Key to Boosting Investment in Technology Sector: Minister

 "Every two years, the number of births in Indonesia equals the entire population of a small country," Rosan said.
Chandra Asri’s Circle of Beauty 3.0 Advocates for Sustainability in Beauty
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Chandra Asri’s Circle of Beauty 3.0 Advocates for Sustainability in Beauty

  The Indonesia Asri campaign, led by Chandra Asri Group, continues to inspire with its latest initiative, Circle of Beauty 3.0
News Index

Most Popular

Quick Count Results Show Early Leaders in 2024 Regional Elections
1
Quick Count Results Show Early Leaders in 2024 Regional Elections
2
Pramono-Rano Declare Victory in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election
3
Pramono on Course to Win Jakarta Governorship
4
Fire Breaks Out at Gyukaku Restaurant in Grand Indonesia Mall
5
Megawati: ‘PDIP Would Have Won in Central Java if the Election Was Fair’
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED