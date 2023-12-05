Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesia to Launch Tourism Fund Next Year

Jayanty Nada Shofa
December 4, 2023 | 8:29 pm
SHARE
Foreign tourists visit Kota Tua in Jakarta on November 11, 2023. (Antara Photo/Harianto)
Foreign tourists visit Kota Tua in Jakarta on November 11, 2023. (Antara Photo/Harianto)

Jakarta. The government announced Monday that it's preparing a fund aimed at tourism promotion as Indonesia sought to increase its chances of hosting prestigious events.

The Indonesia Tourism Fund aims to manage Rp 2 trillion (about $129 million) in the first year. The first-phase fund will entirely come from the government budget. The government also plans to start distributing the funds for eligible events in 2024, according to Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno.

“The Indonesia Tourism Fund aims to support events, promote tourism, and improve Indonesia’s national branding,” Sandiaga told reporters shortly after meeting President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta.

Indonesia will not establish a new body to supervise the money. However, the Finance Ministry’s Indonesia Endowment Fund for Education (LPDP) will be in charge of managing the tourism fund.

Advertisement

Jokowi will likely issue the presidential regulation on the Indonesia Tourism Fund later this month. According to Sandiaga, the government will pick which events are eligible to access the fund. 

 “We will carefully select world-class events that can spur both local and nationwide economic growth. … Hopefully, this can help us win bids to host major events, … such as the World Cup and music concerts,” Sandiaga said.

The tourism sector was forecast to generate more than Rp 220 trillion next year, Sandiaga told the press briefing. A foreign tourist usually spends $1,500 when traveling in Indonesia.

The National Statistics Agency (BPS) reported that Indonesia had attracted 9.49 million foreign tourists in January-October 2023.

Tags:
#Travel
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Indonesia to Launch Tourism Fund Next Year
Business 5 hours ago

Indonesia to Launch Tourism Fund Next Year

 The Indonesia Tourism Fund aims to manage Rp 2 trillion (about $129 million) in the first year, according to Minister Sandiaga Uno.
Chery Invests $16 Million in Shared EV Assembly Plant in Indonesia
Business 6 hours ago

Chery Invests $16 Million in Shared EV Assembly Plant in Indonesia

 The facility in Pondok Ungu, Bekasi, operates in collaboration with local company Handal Indonesia Motor.
OECD to Decide on Indonesia’s Accession This Month
News 8 hours ago

OECD to Decide on Indonesia’s Accession This Month

 Indonesia receives overwhelming support for its candidacy at the 38-membered OECD, according to a senior government official.
11 Bodies Recovered after Marapi Eruption, and 12 Climbers Still Missing
News 11 hours ago

11 Bodies Recovered after Marapi Eruption, and 12 Climbers Still Missing

 About 75 climbers had started their way up the nearly 2,900-meter (9,480-foot) mountain on Saturday and became stranded.
Jokowi Denies Allegations of Asking KPK to Halt Setya Novanto's Graft Case
News 12 hours ago

Jokowi Denies Allegations of Asking KPK to Halt Setya Novanto's Graft Case

 Jokowi said he had requested the State Secretariat to review his past schedules, confirming that the alleged meeting never took place.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Former Covid-19 Task Force Head Doni Monardo Passes Away at 60
1
Former Covid-19 Task Force Head Doni Monardo Passes Away at 60
2
Aceh Villagers Refuse Entry to Rohingya Refugees
3
Indonesian Firm to Import Hyundai Electric Buses
4
Indonesia and UAE Collaborate to Combat Money Laundering
5
11 Bodies Recovered after Marapi Eruption, and 12 Climbers Still Missing
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED