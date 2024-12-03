Indonesia to Prioritize Downstream Industrialization in Eight Key Industries

Beritasatu Team
December 3, 2024 | 9:37 pm
Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani (left) speaks during the Investor Daily Round Table discussion on "Strategies to Attract High-Tech Investments," moderated by B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Jakarta on Friday, November 29, 2024. (Berita Satu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao).
Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani (left) speaks during the Investor Daily Round Table discussion on "Strategies to Attract High-Tech Investments," moderated by B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Jakarta on Friday, November 29, 2024. (Berita Satu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao).

Jakarta. The Investment Ministry/the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) is creating a roadmap for the downstream industrialization of 28 key commodities in Indonesia. Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani announced the initiative during the Investor Daily Round Table at the Ritz Carlton Pacific Place in South Jakarta on Friday, Nov. 29. 

Rosan explained that the focus will be on eight primary sectors: minerals, coal, oil, natural gas, maritime, fisheries, plantations, and forestry.

"We have mapped not only the commodities but also their global reserves, along with the most advanced technologies and key locations across regions and provinces," he said.

Despite progress, Rosan acknowledged challenges, especially in technology, human resources, and funding. "We will prioritize these 28 commodities based on which industries have the largest reserves," he added.

He cited the success of nickel industrialization as an example, noting that Indonesia, with the world’s largest nickel reserves at 27 percent, has increased its contribution to over 40 percent.

Rosan also emphasized the positive impact of downstream industrialization on value-added exports, productivity, and job creation.

"In the past, nickel exports without added value were around US$ 3-4 billion from 2013 to 2015. Now, after downstream efforts, exports have surged to around US$ 33 billion. This is just one example. The potential is immense, and while much work remains, we remain optimistic," he concluded.

