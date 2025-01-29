Indonesia to Restrict Crude Oil Exports to Meet Domestic Demand

Herman
January 29, 2025 | 11:21 pm
SHARE
This undated photo shows a Pertamina Algeria EP (PAEP) worker working at the Menzel Ledjmet Nord (MLN) oil field in Algeria. (Photo Courtesy of Pertamina)
This undated photo shows a Pertamina Algeria EP (PAEP) worker working at the Menzel Ledjmet Nord (MLN) oil field in Algeria. (Photo Courtesy of Pertamina)

Jakarta. The Indonesian government plans to restrict crude oil exports this year to maximize the utilization of local refineries and ensure sufficient fuel supply for domestic consumption.

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia announced earlier this week that nearly half of the projected crude oil exports -- approximately 28 million barrels -- will be redirected to the domestic processing industry.

"In line with President Prabowo [Subianto]’s directives, we have instructed domestic refineries to absorb all available crude oil, including lower-grade output that was previously rejected, to minimize exports," Bahlil said in a statement.

He noted that Indonesia’s major refineries in Balikpapan, Cilacap, and Dumai are now capable of processing a wider range of crude oil, including below-standard varieties. Additionally, the government is accelerating the construction of new refineries in Tuban and Balongan to further enhance domestic production capacity in the coming years.

As part of this initiative, the government will allocate up to 13 million barrels of crude oil, originally intended for export, to supply local refineries.

In the first half of 2024, Indonesia’s crude oil production averaged 578,272 barrels per day (bpd), slightly lower than the 605,000 bpd recorded during the same period in 2023.

During the early 1990s, Indonesia was a major oil producer and a key member of OPEC, with crude exports averaging 1 million bpd. However, declining production over the years has led the country to prioritize domestic needs over exports.

Tags:
#Energy & Minerals
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Hamas Set to Free 3 Israelis and 5 Thais in Next Hostage Release
News 2 hours ago

Hamas Set to Free 3 Israelis and 5 Thais in Next Hostage Release

 The identities of the Thai nationals were not immediately known.
Indonesia to Restrict Crude Oil Exports to Meet Domestic Demand
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia to Restrict Crude Oil Exports to Meet Domestic Demand

 The government will allocate up to 13 million barrels of crude oil, originally intended for export, to supply local refineries.
Body of Indonesian Worker Shot by Malaysian Authorities Arrives in Riau
News 5 hours ago

Body of Indonesian Worker Shot by Malaysian Authorities Arrives in Riau

 A number of high-ranking officials were present at the airport to receive the coffin.
At Least 17 People Die in Stampede at Massive Maha Kumbh Festival in India
News 6 hours ago

At Least 17 People Die in Stampede at Massive Maha Kumbh Festival in India

 The stampede happened when pilgrims rushing to a sacred river confluence tried to jump barricades erected for a procession of holy men.
President Prabowo to Pardon 44,000 Inmates Mostly Drug Offenders
News 7 hours ago

President Prabowo to Pardon 44,000 Inmates Mostly Drug Offenders

 Inmates with serious convictions such as armed rebellion and terrorism are excluded from the list.
News Index

Most Popular

Heavy Floods Hit Jakarta, Causing Delays Near Soekarno Hatta Airport
1
Heavy Floods Hit Jakarta, Causing Delays Near Soekarno Hatta Airport
2
Trump’s EV Policy Reversal Threatens Indonesia’s Nickel Industry and Green Energy Transition
3
Football Player Radja Nainggolan Arrested in Cocaine Trafficking Investigation
4
Police Uncover International Love Scam Operation in Jakarta, 20 Arrested
5
What is DeepSeek, the Chinese AI Startup Shaking Up the Stock Market and US Dominance?
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED