Sunday, July 23, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesia Told to Put in Extra Effort for CEPA Talks with EU

Jayanty Nada Shofa
July 22, 2023 | 4:27 pm
SHARE
Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto and Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair meet in Jakarta on July 21, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs)
Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto and Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair meet in Jakarta on July 21, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs)

Jakarta. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has advised that Indonesia put in more effort to conclude its negotiations for its trade pact with the European Union due to the trading bloc’s sizable bureaucracy, according to Chief Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.

Airlangga on Friday met with Blair in his office in Jakarta and both had talks on the Indonesia-EU Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), to name a few. Indonesia and the EU have been discussing this trade deal since July 2016 and already went through 15 rounds of negotiations. Airlangga said that Blair had given Indonesia some advice on how it can reach an agreement with the EU by the target date.

“Based on [his] experience with the EU, Tony Blair said [the Indonesia-EU CEPA negotiations] would call for a huge political push because there is an extensive bureaucracy in the EU. So even [Blair], who comes from the UK himself, feels that there is a huge bureaucracy,” Airlangga told reporters after the meeting with Blair.

“So Indonesia must put in extra effort to conclude the Indonesia-EU CEPA [negotiations] by end-2023 as what we have targeted,” Airlangga said.

Advertisement

According to the Trade Ministry, Indonesia and the EU last week concluded the 15th round of talks in Yogyakarta during which both parties agreed on the economic cooperation and capacity-building chapter. This made it the 7th chapter that Indonesia-EU had concluded. Both parties also discussed issues related to anti-fraud clauses and technical barriers to trade, among others. 

The government reported that Indonesia-EU trade reached $32.88 billion last year, up by 14 percent from 2021 numbers. Indonesia’s exports to the EU amounted to $21.4 billion.

The 16th round of negotiations is slated for the end of 2023 in Brussels, Belgium.

The UK withdrew from the EU in 2020. The UK had previously voted to leave the European bloc in 2016.

Read More:
Tony Blair, Erick Thohir Discuss Roadmap for SOE Mergers

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

What We Know So Far about Kidney Trade Syndicate
News 4 hours ago

What We Know So Far about Kidney Trade Syndicate

 The kidney harvesting took place at a hospital in Cambodia because it offered straightforward procedures and did not ask questions.
Malaysia Cuts Short Music Fest after British Band Slams Anti-Gay Laws
Lifestyle 7 hours ago

Malaysia Cuts Short Music Fest after British Band Slams Anti-Gay Laws

 Lead singer Matty Healy also kissed a male bandmate during their performance.
Indonesia Told to Put in Extra Effort for CEPA Talks with EU
Business 13 hours ago

Indonesia Told to Put in Extra Effort for CEPA Talks with EU

 Indonesia and the EU have been discussing this trade deal since July 2016 and already went through 15 rounds of negotiations.
Tony Blair, Erick Thohir Discuss Roadmap for SOE Mergers
News Jul 21, 2023 | 7:39 pm

Tony Blair, Erick Thohir Discuss Roadmap for SOE Mergers

 The government is currently preparing a 2024-2034 roadmap that is expected to slash the number of SOEs to just 30 entities.
Indonesia Gears Up for FIBA Basketball World Cup
News Jul 21, 2023 | 6:25 pm

Indonesia Gears Up for FIBA Basketball World Cup

 Indonesia will host group-stage matches that include reigning champion Spain.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Halal Restaurant Destroys All Bowls after Influencer Eats Pork Crackers
1
Halal Restaurant Destroys All Bowls after Influencer Eats Pork Crackers
2
Police Uncover Illegal Kidney Trade Syndicate, Arrest 12 Suspects
3
Tony Blair, Erick Thohir Discuss Roadmap for SOE Mergers
4
Indonesia Gears Up for FIBA Basketball World Cup
5
Indonesia Records Rp 678.7t Investment in First Half of 2023
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED