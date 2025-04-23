Indonesia Told to Take Advantage of US-China Tariff Truce

Arnoldus Kristianus
May 13, 2025 | 9:42 am
SHARE
FILE - US President Donald Trump, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
FILE - US President Donald Trump, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Jakarta. Indonesia should take advantage of the US-China tariff war truce, according to an analyst.

The United States and China recently announced a 90-day truce in their escalating trade war. The US agreed to slash its 145 percent tariff rate on Chinese goods by 115 percentage points to 30 percent. China has said yes to cutting its import tax on American goods by the same amount to 10 percent.

Syafruddin Karimi, an economist at Andalas University, said that the truce could give Indonesia a chance to increase its exports. To this end, Jakarta should position itself as a strategic trading partner by not taking sides. The 90-day pause can also give Indonesia time to diversify its export destinations, improve logistics efficiency, and build a healthier investment climate.

"It is time for us to stand up on our own feet. Don't wait until the next crisis for us to change," Syafruddin said.

Advertisement

"What matters is for Indonesia to not just become a spectator in the global dynamics," he added.

According to Syafruddin, an export-based economy is no longer relevant in a world that is witnessing high geopolitical risks. This should prompt Indonesia to bolster its domestic market. The economist said that the 90-day truce should also prompt Indonesia to take an active role in regional groupings, including the ASEAN. Jakarta should also support a multilateral trading system that is backed by the World Trade Organization (WTO) to make sure developing economies are not put at a disadvantage.

Like many other countries, Indonesia has been given a three-month pause on Washington's reciprocal tariffs since April. Indonesia was supposed to face a reciprocal tariff of 32 percent -- in addition to the baseline 10 percent tariff -- if it wished to sell its goods to the American market, but the import tax hikes were postponed until early July. The government is currently negotiating the tariffs with US President Donald Trump's team.

China and the US are both Indonesia's key trading partners.

Indonesia-US trade totaled nearly $38.3 billion in 2024, government data showed. Indonesia's trade with China amounted to almost $135.2 billion in the same year.

Read More:
US Stocks Surge Following 90-Day US-China Trade Truce, Dow Jumps Nearly 1,000 Points

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia Told to Take Advantage of US-China Tariff Truce
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia Told to Take Advantage of US-China Tariff Truce

 The US and China recently announced a 90-day truce in their escalating trade war.
US Makes 'Substantial Progress' in China Tariff Talks, Scott Bessent Says
Business May 12, 2025 | 2:36 am

US Makes 'Substantial Progress' in China Tariff Talks, Scott Bessent Says

 There was no immediate comment from the Chinese representatives at the talks.
Top US Officials Will Meet with Chinese Delegation in Switzerland in First Major Talks of Trade War
Business May 7, 2025 | 8:41 am

Top US Officials Will Meet with Chinese Delegation in Switzerland in First Major Talks of Trade War

 A government spokesperson said China would not "sacrifice its principles or global equity or justice in seeking any agreement.”
McKinsey Says US Tariff Might Not Hit Indonesia Hard, But Companies Must Act Fast
Business May 2, 2025 | 3:56 pm

McKinsey Says US Tariff Might Not Hit Indonesia Hard, But Companies Must Act Fast

 Indonesian firms need to be aggressive to become part of the global supply chain to seize the opportunities that emerge from the trade war.
Mari Elka Calls for Export Diversification Amid Looming US Tariffs
Business Apr 30, 2025 | 4:39 pm

Mari Elka Calls for Export Diversification Amid Looming US Tariffs

 Mari Elka warns Indonesia must boost domestic resilience and expand global markets to cushion the impact of looming US tariffs.
China Shrugs Off Threat of US Tariffs to Economy, Says It has Tools to Protect Jobs
Business Apr 28, 2025 | 4:04 pm

China Shrugs Off Threat of US Tariffs to Economy, Says It has Tools to Protect Jobs

 The trade war between the world’s two largest economies has the potential to bring on a recession in the US.
Trade War Has US Airlines Trimming Flights and Withdrawing Financial Guidance
Business Apr 25, 2025 | 3:37 am

Trade War Has US Airlines Trimming Flights and Withdrawing Financial Guidance

 Delta Air Lines pulled its January prediction that the company was on track for the best financial year in its history.
China Dismisses Claims of Ongoing Tariff Talks with US as Groundless
Business Apr 25, 2025 | 3:23 am

China Dismisses Claims of Ongoing Tariff Talks with US as Groundless

 “Any claims about the progress of China-US trade negotiations are as groundless as trying to catch the wind," a spokesman said.
SBY Urges Prabowo to Prepare for Economic Shock from US Tariffs
Business Apr 23, 2025 | 10:21 am

SBY Urges Prabowo to Prepare for Economic Shock from US Tariffs

 SBY warns US tariffs under Trump will impact Indonesia’s economy, urges strategic response, unity, and diplomacy to manage fallout.
US Treasury Secretary Expects De-Escalation in Trade War with China
Business Apr 23, 2025 | 9:36 am

US Treasury Secretary Expects De-Escalation in Trade War with China

 Trump said that the final tariff rate with China would come down “substantially” from the current 145 percent.

The Latest

Australian PM Albanese to Visit Prabowo in First Overseas Trip Since Re-Election
News 1 hours ago

Australian PM Albanese to Visit Prabowo in First Overseas Trip Since Re-Election

 Both will discuss the strengthening of bilateral cooperation, particularly in economic sectors such as food security, energy, and trade.
Seven Nations Compete in Southeast Asian Modern Pentathlon Championship in Yogyakarta
News 3 hours ago

Seven Nations Compete in Southeast Asian Modern Pentathlon Championship in Yogyakarta

 The participating countries are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and Timor-Leste.
Trump Just Brought A Group Of White South Africans to The US As Refugees -- What Are They Escaping?
News 3 hours ago

Trump Just Brought A Group Of White South Africans to The US As Refugees -- What Are They Escaping?

 Afrikaners were the leaders of the apartheid system of white minority rule that ended in 1994.
Indonesia Told to Take Advantage of US-China Tariff Truce
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia Told to Take Advantage of US-China Tariff Truce

 The US and China recently announced a 90-day truce in their escalating trade war.
US Stocks Surge Following 90-Day US-China Trade Truce, Dow Jumps Nearly 1,000 Points
Business 17 hours ago

US Stocks Surge Following 90-Day US-China Trade Truce, Dow Jumps Nearly 1,000 Points

 Stocks soar after the US and China agree to a 90-day truce in their trade war, with Dow up 957 points and S&P 500 climbing 2.6%.
News Index

Most Popular

Chinese Car Sales Soar 153% in Indonesia as Japanese Brands Lose Ground
1
Chinese Car Sales Soar 153% in Indonesia as Japanese Brands Lose Ground
2
Indonesia to Cultivate 300,000 Hectares of Sugar Palm to Power Bioethanol Push
3
Pertamina to Phase Out Fuel Imports from Singapore Following Government Order 
4
US Makes 'Substantial Progress' in China Tariff Talks, Scott Bessent Says
5
Indonesia Says Local Content Reforms Are Domestic-Driven, Not Response to US Tariffs
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED