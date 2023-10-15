Sunday, October 15, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesia Urges Norway to Accelerate $250 Million Clean Energy Investment

Happy Amanda Amalia
October 15, 2023 | 4:05 pm
SHARE
This undated photo shows motorcyclists passing by a coal-fired power plant in Banten. (B1 Photo/Ruht Semiono)
This undated photo shows motorcyclists passing by a coal-fired power plant in Banten. (B1 Photo/Ruht Semiono)

Oslo. Indonesia is urging Norway to expedite a $250 million (Rp 3.9 trillion) investment commitment to accelerate the tropical rainforest country's decarbonization program as stated in the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP). 

Launched on November 15, 2022, at the G-20 Leaders’ Summit in Bali, the JETP is an agreement aimed at mobilizing an initial $20 billion in public and private financing to decarbonize Indonesia's energy sector. This initiative utilizes a combination of grants, concessional loans, market-rate loans, guarantees, and private investments. The primary objective is to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, in line with global efforts. A part of the JETP funding will be allocated to support the premature closure of coal-fired power plants by 2030.

An Indonesian delegation, led by Indonesia's Ambassador to Norway, Teuku Faizasyah, conducted a four-day business visit to Oslo, Norway, from October 9 to 12 in their efforts to attract Norway's investments for the development of renewable energy.

"The business visit is Indonesia's initiative aimed at attracting Norwegian investments for the development of renewable energy in Indonesia," Teuku said on Saturday.

Advertisement

Norway has pledged to offer financial support to Indonesia's JETP. This commitment was declared during the G-20 meetings in Bali in November 2022.

The delegation includes the Indonesian Embassy in Oslo, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), Innovation Norway, the Indonesia Norway Society (INS), government officials, and representatives from Indonesian institutions and companies with ties to renewable energy development. They held a series of business meetings with Norwegian companies engaged in renewable energy.

Additionally, these business meetings will be followed by plans for Norwegian companies to visit Indonesia for further feasibility studies. The delegation also engaged in collaboration with Norwegian institutions such as NORAD and Norwegian Energy Partners (NORWEP) to enhance human resource capacity in the renewable energy sector.

During their visit to Oslo, the Indonesian delegation had the opportunity to observe the implementation of waste-to-energy conversion in Haraldrud. Officials from Sumedang Regency in West Java also met with the Climate Department of the Oslo City Government to discuss urban planning and regional development with a focus on environmental sustainability and social welfare.

Both countries have established the Bilateral Energy Consultation Forum (FKBE), which facilitates discussions and technology exchange in the field of renewable energy. The 9th FKBE meeting between Indonesia and Norway in June 2022, led by the Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Arifin Tasrif, and the Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Terje Asland, addressed collaboration in renewable energy between the two nations.

Earlier this month, the UK unveiled a £27.2 million (around $33 million) grant to help Indonesia's green initiatives. Both countries signed the technical agreement on the grant during British Minister for Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan's visit to Jakarta on  October, 2nd 2023. The UK has vowed to spend over £11 billion in climate financing for developing nations by 2026.
 

Tags:
#Environment #Energy & Minerals
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Indonesia Urges Norway to Accelerate $250 Million Clean Energy Investment
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia Urges Norway to Accelerate $250 Million Clean Energy Investment

 Norway has pledged to offer financial support to Indonesia's JETP during the G-20 meetings in Bali in November 2022.
Bagnaia Wins Dramatic Mandalika Race from 13th to Reclaim Championship Lead
News 2 hours ago

Bagnaia Wins Dramatic Mandalika Race from 13th to Reclaim Championship Lead

 Francesco Bagnaia becomes the first MotoGP rider to win a race from outside the fourth row since Marco Melandri in 2006.
Raisa, Vierratale Perform at Semesta Berpesta Jakarta
Lifestyle 10 hours ago

Raisa, Vierratale Perform at Semesta Berpesta Jakarta

 Singer Raisa invited lucky fan Dinda onto the stage at Semesta Berpesta Jakarta.
‘Miscalculation’: Gov’t Responds after Migrant Worker Slams $51 Duty on $12 Female Underwear
Lifestyle 20 hours ago

‘Miscalculation’: Gov’t Responds after Migrant Worker Slams $51 Duty on $12 Female Underwear

 The error occurred because a Pos Indonesia employee miscalculated the price in U.S. dollars.
Nasdem Denies Receiving Billions from Graft Suspect Syahrul
News 21 hours ago

Nasdem Denies Receiving Billions from Graft Suspect Syahrul

 A Nasdem executive threatened to take legal action against the KPK if the statement was not retracted.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia Adds Cosmetics, Bicycle to MFN Tariff List
1
Indonesia Adds Cosmetics, Bicycle to MFN Tariff List
2
Only 4 Indonesians Want to be Evacuated from Palestine, Israel
3
Projo, Jokowi's Key Supporters, Pledge Allegiance to Prabowo
4
KPK Alleges Money Transfer to Nasdem in Ex-Minister’s Corruption Case
5
Jokowi to Attend China’s Belt and Road Forum Next Week
Opini Title
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Strategies For Improving Sustainability in the Digital World
Strategies For Improving Sustainability in the Digital World
Unlocking the Next Generation of Digital Financial Services
Unlocking the Next Generation of Digital Financial Services
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED