Indonesia Waives Import Duties on International Trophies and Awards

Jakarta. The Indonesian government has issued a new regulation that exempts import duties and taxes on trophies, medals, and similar awards won by Indonesian citizens in international competitions.

The fiscal incentive, signed into effect by Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, covers exemptions not only from import duties, but also from value-added tax (VAT), luxury goods tax, and income tax.

The policy applies to awards received in international contests across various fields, including sports, science, arts, culture, and religion, according to Chairul, Head of the Import Sub-Directorate at the Directorate General of Customs and Excise.

Eligible items include trophies, plaques, badges, and similar non-commercial items. To benefit from the exemption, recipients must provide supporting documentation such as certificates of participation issued by relevant ministries or institutions in Indonesia, foreign event organizers, or coverage by national or international media outlets.

Advertisement

Chairul added that the exemption excludes goods on Indonesia’s negative import list, including motor vehicles, alcoholic beverages, and prizes won from lotteries or gambling activities.

The new regulation was issued last week and will officially take effect on June 6, 2025.

Read More: New Customs Chief Djaka Budhi Utama Confirmed Retired from Military Service

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: