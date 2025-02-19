Indonesia Wants to Be on Cambodia’s Level for Tax-to-GDP Ratio

Jayanty Nada Shofa
February 19, 2025 | 3:30 pm
SHARE
This undated photo shows President Prabowo Subianto's younger brother Hashim Djojohadikusumo. (Antara Photo/Andika Wahyu)
This undated photo shows President Prabowo Subianto's younger brother Hashim Djojohadikusumo. (Antara Photo/Andika Wahyu)

Jakarta. Indonesia is hoping to be on Cambodia’s level when it comes to its tax ratio, according to President Prabowo Subianto’s younger brother Hashim Djojohadikusumo.

Despite being Southeast Asia’s largest economy, Indonesia’s tax revenue-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio is significantly underwhelming compared to its ASEAN neighbors. 

Hashim, who boasted that he was privy to government programs, claimed that plans were underway to catapult Indonesia’s tax-to-GDP ratio to at least be on par with Cambodia. This ratio gauges a country's tax revenue relative to the size of its economy. 

“Indonesia has one of the world’s lowest tax ratio. … The government will soon undertake some programs to increase the tax revenue ratio,” Hashim told the Indonesia Economic Summit in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Hashim said:  “Our target is to reach Cambodia’s level [whose tax ratio] is at 18 percent, while ours is between 12.1 and 12.2 percent. … And eventually, we will [reach] Vietnam’s level of around 23 percent.”

According to OECD's latest data, Cambodia's tax ratio stood at 14.7 percent as of 2022, while Vietnam was at 19 percent.  

Past media reports had shown that Indonesia had set a goal to raise the tax ratio from the usual 10 percent to 12.3 percent in 2025. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani even told the country's lawmakers that the national tax ratio only stood at 10.02 percent of GDP as of end-October 2024.

Hashim also told the forum that his brother wanted to boost tax collection from the so-called “shadow economy”. This term refers to economic activities that do not get reported to the government and hence untaxed such as the informal sector.

According to the senior Gerindra politician, Indonesia’s “apparent economy” is around $1.5 trillion. The World Bank calculations, however, show that the shadow economy represents between 25 and 30 percent of the GDP. This brings Indonesia’s real economy -- including these untaxed activities in the shadow economy -- to be worth $1.9 trillion. Indonesia is eyeing to control its substantial shadow economy to spur its tax revenue by using artificial intelligence (AI). 

“If we can capture that 25 percent [of the GDP from the underground economy], which we will by using technologies like AI and electronic monitoring, we should be able to increase [the tax revenue]. Just to give you an example, 6 percent of the $1.5 trillion is $90 billion extra every year. President Prabowo wants to increase our [tax] revenue by $90 billion annually over the next few years,” Hashim said.

“We are optimistic. I’m privy to these programs. We will get there soon.”

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Three Foreign Governments Plotted to Harm People in Australia: Mike Burgess
News 17 minutes ago

Three Foreign Governments Plotted to Harm People in Australia: Mike Burgess

 One government attempted to trick a human rights advocate into traveling to a third country where plotters planned to kill their target.
Prabowo Promises Housing for On-Duty Judges
News 30 minutes ago

Prabowo Promises Housing for On-Duty Judges

 Indonesia has around 7,700 judges working across 38 provinces with a rotation system to maintain their impartiality.
Fire Breaks Out at Gojek Office in Pasaraya Blok M, No Casualties Reported
News 1 hours ago

Fire Breaks Out at Gojek Office in Pasaraya Blok M, No Casualties Reported

 A fire broke out at Gojek's office in Pasaraya Blok M, South Jakarta, allegedly due to an AC blower malfunction.
Rupiah Weakens as US Blames Ukraine for Ongoing Conflict
Business 1 hours ago

Rupiah Weakens as US Blames Ukraine for Ongoing Conflict

 Rupiah weakens to Rp 16,324.5 per US dollar amid Russia-Ukraine peace talk uncertainty. JCI drops 1.14% as geopolitical tensions rise.
ITB Professor Brian Yuliarto Appointed Tech Minister in Prabowo’s First Cabinet Reshuffle
News 3 hours ago

ITB Professor Brian Yuliarto Appointed Tech Minister in Prabowo’s First Cabinet Reshuffle

 The inauguration ceremony marked President Prabowo Subianto’s first cabinet reshuffle since forming his Red and White Cabinet in October.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesian Palm Oil Export Sees Double-Digit Drop to $1.44 Billion
1
Indonesian Palm Oil Export Sees Double-Digit Drop to $1.44 Billion
2
Indonesia to Develop Its Very Own DeepSeek, Luhut Says
3
Xi Jinping Tells Business Leaders to Focus on Getting Rich First, Then Promote Common Prosperity
4
Death of South Korean Star Kim Sae-ron Sparks Calls for Change in Celebrity Treatment
5
Indonesia's Parliament Set to Approve Revised Mining Law
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED