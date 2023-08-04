Friday, August 4, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesia Working with LG Consortium to Construct EV Battery Plant with $9.8B Investment

Faisal Maliki Baskoro
August 4, 2023 | 2:22 pm
SHARE
FILE - Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia attends BTV's night talk show on Nov. 25, 2022. (B-Universe photo/Mohammad Defrizal)
FILE - Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia attends BTV's night talk show on Nov. 25, 2022. (B-Universe photo/Mohammad Defrizal)

Jakarta. The Indonesian government has joined forces with a consortium led by South Korean multinational electronics company LG to fast-track the establishment of a factory for manufacturing electric vehicle (EV) battery cells and associated facilities, entailing a substantial investment of $9.8 billion.

This ambitious project also involves the Indonesia Battery Corporation (IBC), a consortium comprising four state-owned enterprises, with the goal of producing batteries for electric vehicles.

The initiative will commence with the construction of a battery cell factory in the West Java town of Karawang, projected to cost around $1.1 billion. Anticipated to be operational by April 2024, this facility is poised to generate the equivalent of 10 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery cells.

Subsequent stages will encompass the establishment of supplementary infrastructure and a smelter at a mining site managed by state-owned mining firm Aneka Tambang (Antam) in Halmahera, North Maluku. This smelter will supply the necessary materials for the battery cell factory.

Advertisement

Efforts to materialize the project, which becomes a key part of the government’s ambition to make Indonesia a regional EV industry hub, are intensifying after Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia met with LG Energy Solution’s Chief Executive Officer Young Soo Kwon on Thursday.

In an official statement, Bahlil lauded the timely agreement, particularly in light of the United States' implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act, which has disrupted the global EV battery supply chain. He highlighted that the project will enhance the value of Indonesian products and foster significant employment opportunities.

"The Investment Ministry is committed to facilitating the licensing process and LG's investment in Indonesia, ensuring the swift realization of this mutually beneficial project for both Indonesia and Korea," stated Bahlil.

Young Soo Kwon expressed hope that construction of the factory could commence within the current year, while expressing gratitude for the Indonesian government's receptiveness towards the project.

"LG has successfully addressed the most challenging issue in negotiations between the two consortiums regarding the shareholder composition in any joint venture across the entire supply chain," Young noted.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Jokowi Denies Part in Legal Move to Lower Presidential Candidate’s Minimum Age
News 20 minutes ago

Jokowi Denies Part in Legal Move to Lower Presidential Candidate’s Minimum Age

 Critics have raised concerns that this motion was orchestrated to facilitate the inclusion of Jokowi’s son as a running mate for Prabowo.
Indonesia Working with LG Consortium to Construct EV Battery Plant with $9.8B Investment
Business 1 hours ago

Indonesia Working with LG Consortium to Construct EV Battery Plant with $9.8B Investment

 The initiative will commence with the construction of a battery cell factory in the West Java town of Karawang worth $1 billion.
Indonesia Needs to Promote RCEP to Avoid Being Just a Market
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia Needs to Promote RCEP to Avoid Being Just a Market

 According to Enggartiasto, not many Indonesian businesses are aware of the major tariff elimination that the RCEP brings.
Garuda Indonesia Narrows Net Loss to $76 Million
Business 3 hours ago

Garuda Indonesia Narrows Net Loss to $76 Million

 The airline revealed a substantial 58.85 percent year-on-year increase in business revenue, reaching $1.39 billion during H1-2023.
‘Tough Request’: Trump Told Not to Talk to Witnesses in 2020 Election Conspiracy Case
News 4 hours ago

‘Tough Request’: Trump Told Not to Talk to Witnesses in 2020 Election Conspiracy Case

 His lies about the election — which form the basis of the charges — are repeated in nearly every speech he gives.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Foreigners Only Need Passport to Buy House in Indonesia: Gov’t
1
Foreigners Only Need Passport to Buy House in Indonesia: Gov’t
2
Disgraced Taxman Rafael Alun Allegedly Launders Money in Garuda, Pos Indonesia
3
Cinema XXI Gets Listed on IDX after Raising Rp 2T from IPO
4
Police Arrest Two Suspected Militants Sought for Bandung Bombing
5
5 Ancol Security Guards Named Suspects over Visitor’s Death
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED