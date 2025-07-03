Indonesian Bus Assembler Eyes Sri Lanka for Export Expansion

Semarang. An Indonesian bus manufacturing company has sent a prototype vehicle to Sri Lanka, marking its first step toward entering the country's market and expanding its international footprint.

Laksana Bus Manufaktur, based in Ungaran, just south of Central Java’s capital Semarang, dispatched a prototype named Legacy SR3 Neo Suites Combi, built on a Mercedes-Benz chassis and engine, to explore potential export opportunities.

“We’ve previously exported buses to four countries. Sri Lanka will be our fifth export destination,” said Canta Bayu Laksana, Marketing Director at Laksana Bus Manufaktur, in a statement on Thursday.

“The bus can be used for tourism or intercity transportation in Sri Lanka. Our hope is that this will pave the way for larger exports to Sri Lanka and neighboring countries in Asia,” he added.

Indonesia has a number of major bus bodybuilders that have thrived under government regulations prohibiting the import of fully built buses, creating room for domestic manufacturing and assembly.

Laksana has previously exported over 200 buses to countries such as Fiji, Bangladesh, Timor-Leste, and Laos.

In addition to Laksana, Central Java is home to another major bus assembler, New Armada, located in Magelang. Meanwhile, in Malang, East Java, prominent bodybuilders include Adi Putro, Tentrem, and Morodadi Prima.

Despite its export ambitions, Indonesia’s domestic bus market has shown signs of contraction.

Between January and April 2025, domestic bus sales reached 1,770 units, down 220 units from the same period last year.

In 2024, total wholesale bus sales stood at 5,641 units, a decrease from 6,227 units recorded in 2023.

