Thursday, September 21, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesian Central Bank Retains Benchmark Rate at 5.75%

Arnoldus Kristianus
September 21, 2023 | 4:01 pm
SHARE
Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo kicks off the 2023 ASEAN Fest at the Jakarta Convention Center on August 22, 2023. The ASEAN Fest is a side event to the ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)
Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo kicks off the 2023 ASEAN Fest at the Jakarta Convention Center on August 22, 2023. The ASEAN Fest is a side event to the ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)

Jakarta. The Indonesian central bank decided on Thursday to maintain the benchmark interest rate at 5.75 percent in a policy that aims to control the inflation rate and ensure the stability of the rupiah exchange rate.

The benchmark rates for deposit facilities and lending facilities will also remain unchanged at 5 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively.

Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo said that this decision is in line with the goal of keeping inflation within the range of 3 percent, with a margin of plus or minus 1 percentage point for the current year, and achieving 2.5 percent for 2024.

"Our monetary policy is primarily focused on maintaining the stability of the rupiah exchange rate, particularly given the high volatility in global financial markets," Perry stated during a news conference held at the central bank's office in Jakarta.

Advertisement

In addition to inflation and exchange rate stability, the central bank is committed to implementing policies that encourage banks to increase lending to businesses. 

This initiative supports the government's objectives in areas such as downstream processing of raw minerals, housing, tourism, inclusive financing, and green economy.

Perry also mentioned the need to accelerate the digitalization of the payment system, including financial transactions between central and regional governments.

The annual inflation rate for the 12 months ended August is 3.27 percent, while the monthly inflation rate stands at 0.02 percent, according to Central Statistics Agency data.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

BP, Pertamina Ink MoU on Potential Carbon Injection in Tangguh
Special Updates 36 minutes ago

BP, Pertamina Ink MoU on Potential Carbon Injection in Tangguh

 This freshly inked memorandum of understanding (MoU) is also related to the development of blue ammonia in Teluk Bituni.
IDX Set to Launch Carbon Trading Platform
Business 3 hours ago

IDX Set to Launch Carbon Trading Platform

 The IDX claims that the system is fully ready and expects to see transactions taking place during the launch date on Sept. 26.
Carbon Tax to Put Indonesia on Track Toward 2030 Climate Goal
Business 4 hours ago

Carbon Tax to Put Indonesia on Track Toward 2030 Climate Goal

 Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto last month said the carbon tax would be in place in 2025.
Indonesian Central Bank Retains Benchmark Rate at 5.75%
Business 5 hours ago

Indonesian Central Bank Retains Benchmark Rate at 5.75%

 The benchmark rates for deposit facilities and lending facilities will also remain unchanged at 5 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively.
MBS Says 'Every Day We Get Closer' to Normalization with Israel
News 7 hours ago

MBS Says 'Every Day We Get Closer' to Normalization with Israel

 Saudi Arabia is discussing a major agreement with the United States to normalize relations with Israel in exchange for a US defense pact.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Former Pertamina CEO Karen Agustiawan Detained by KPK
1
Former Pertamina CEO Karen Agustiawan Detained by KPK
2
Indonesian Woman Jailed for Using Islamic Invocation Before Eating Pork
3
Jakarta Police Begin Questioning Suspected Talents in Pornographic Video Ring
4
Elon Musk's Starlink Makes Indonesian Presence Without Local Employees: Minister
5
Democratic Party Abandons Ambition to Nominate Agus as VP Candidate
Opini Title
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED