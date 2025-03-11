Indonesian Consumers Lose Confidence in Economy: Central Bank

Jakarta. A survey by the central bank shows that Indonesians are losing confidence in the country's overall economic conditions.

Bank Indonesia published the February edition of its monthly survey for Indonesia's consumer confidence index (CCI) on Tuesday. This index gauges how upbeat Indonesian consumers are about the current and future economic landscape. A score of beyond 100 means that they remain optimistic, while anything below that reflects pessimism.

According to Bank Indonesia, February's CCI stood at 126.4, down from 127.2 logged in the previous month. In other words, they are still optimistic, but not as much compared to the beginning of the year. The survey revealed that confidence had mainly weakened among those who spent between Rp 2.1 million (around $127.8) and Rp 3 million a month. Consumers in this spending group posted a declining CCI from 126.6 to 123.4 over the same period. For context, the minimum wage in Indonesia's most modern city Jakarta reached Rp 5.4 million this year.

"Respondents aged between 20 and 30 years old are the most optimistic [about the economic conditions] as their CCI reached 131.4 [in February]," Bank Indonesia wrote in its survey.

The same survey shows Indonesia's current economic confidence index (CECI) which gives insight into the consumers' perceptions of today's conditions.

CECI had grown from 113.5 in January to 114.2 the following month. Bank Indonesia attributed the growing optimism to the improving wage sub-index. The survey asked the respondents how they felt about how much they earned compared to six months ago. The current income sub-index saw a single-point increase from 122.6 in January to 122.7 the following month.

Bank Indonesia asked a similar question regarding present-day job availability. However, the index shows that people were becoming less optimistic about employment opportunities. This component index had gone down from 107.7 to 106.2 over the same period. Many Indonesians believed that it was an appropriate time to buy durable goods such as cars and home appliances, according to the February reading. The durable goods purchase sub-index in the CECI jumped from 110.3 in January to 113.7 last month.

The consumer expectation index (CEI), which represents their sentiment regarding the future economic landscape in the next six months, remained at an optimistic level of 138.7 in February. Even so, they were less hopeful compared to the 140.8 CEI recorded in the previous month.

"Indonesia's average propensity to consume ratio stood at 74.7 percent in February, up from 73.6 percent seen in the previous month," Bank Indonesia wrote.

This suggested that Indonesians were spending more on goods and services. The average respondent revealed to have saved 14.7 of their income. About 10.6 percent of the earnings had gone to debt payments.

The survey's respondents totaled approximately 4,600 respondents across 18 cities, including Jakarta, Bandung, Denpasar, and Manado, to name a few.

