Indonesian Electric Scooter Producer United Introduces 2 Models in Malaysia

Investor Daily
November 5, 2023 | 9:16 am
United scooters are put on display in Tangerang, Aug. 9, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Muhammad Ghafur Fadillah)
United scooters are put on display in Tangerang, Aug. 9, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Muhammad Ghafur Fadillah)

Kuala Lumpur. Terang Dunia Internusa, an Indonesian company that manufactures bicycles and electric scooters under the brand United, has unveiled two models in neighboring Malaysia during its regional debut.

United showcased the TX 3000 and TX 1800 E-Motor electric scooter models at an introductory event held at Plazza Pavilion Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur earlier this week.

"Malaysia marks the initial destination in our efforts to expand United E-Motor into international markets. With the support of the Indonesian government, we anticipate this initiative will enhance the market presence of Indonesian-made products," Terang Dunia Director Henry Mulyadi said.

The company's Malaysian venture is a collaborative effort with local tech company Artroniq Berhad, which serves as the authorized distributor of United electric scooters. In the next phase of this collaboration, Artroniq will establish an assembly plant.

"We are in the process of creating an 'experiential store concept' that will be rolled out in three locations, with more details to be announced next year," said Artroniq Chief Financial Officer Marcus Chin.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Terang Dunia, a partnership that not only strengthens our market position but also provides innovative solutions to our stakeholders. We believe our association with United E-Motor will offer valuable incentives to our investors and contribute to a more environmentally friendly future," Marcus added.

The launch event was attended by Indonesian Ambassador to Malaysia Indera Hermono and ASEAN Trade, Tourism, and Economic Council Chairman Budihardjo Iduansjah.

