Indonesian Firm to Import Hyundai Electric Buses

Jakarta. Jakarta-based investment company Indika Energy has reached an agreement with Hyundai Motor Company to become the authorized distributor of electric buses produced by the South Korean company.

The Hyundai buses will be marketed in Indonesia under the brand INVI.

The electric bus, called Elec City, will come to Indonesia next year in two sizes: large with a length of 12 meters and medium with a length of 8 meters.

INVI is a subsidiary of Indika Energy introduced during the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show in August.

Advertisement

"It’s our honor to become the main distributor of Hyundai’s electric buses in Indonesia as it aligns with our commitment to provide a significant number of electric vehicles in the market, especially in the commercial sector," INVI President Director Andreas Justiabel said in a statement.

INVI has planned to develop the supporting infrastructure for electric vehicles in collaboration with Daeyoung Chaevi Co. Ltd. to build charging stations for commercial vehicles.

Hyundai is aiming to tap EV market potentials in the commercial sector, especially in Greater Jakarta. Municipally-owned land transportation company TransJakarta has revealed a plan to replace its entire fleet with more than 10,000 electric buses by 2030.

“The partnership between Hyundai and INVI, a subsidiary of Indika Energy, marks a new milestone in our commercial EV project for the ASEAN region," said Lee Young Tack, Hyundai’s ASEAN headquarters president.

Hyundai claimed that Elec City can run up to 420 kilometers on a single recharge which takes 68 minutes.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: