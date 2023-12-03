Monday, December 4, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesian Firm to Import Hyundai Electric Buses

Medikantyo Adhikresna, Heru Andriyanto
December 3, 2023 | 11:46 pm
SHARE
Hyundai electric bus Elec City, (Handout)
Hyundai electric bus Elec City, (Handout)

Jakarta. Jakarta-based investment company Indika Energy has reached an agreement with Hyundai Motor Company to become the authorized distributor of electric buses produced by the South Korean company.

The Hyundai buses will be marketed in Indonesia under the brand INVI.

The electric bus, called Elec City, will come to Indonesia next year in two sizes: large with a length of 12 meters and medium with a length of 8 meters.

INVI is a subsidiary of Indika Energy introduced during the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show in August.

Advertisement

"It’s our honor to become the main distributor of Hyundai’s electric buses in Indonesia as it aligns with our commitment to provide a significant number of electric vehicles in the market, especially in the commercial sector," INVI President Director  Andreas Justiabel said in a statement.

INVI has planned to develop the supporting infrastructure for electric vehicles in collaboration with Daeyoung Chaevi Co. Ltd. to build charging stations for commercial vehicles.

Hyundai is aiming to tap EV market potentials in the commercial sector, especially in Greater Jakarta. Municipally-owned land transportation company TransJakarta has revealed a plan to replace its entire fleet with more than 10,000 electric buses by 2030.

“The partnership between Hyundai and INVI, a subsidiary of Indika Energy, marks a new milestone in our commercial EV project for the ASEAN region," said Lee Young Tack, Hyundai’s ASEAN headquarters president.

Hyundai claimed that Elec City can run up to 420 kilometers on a single recharge which takes 68 minutes.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Pentagon Says US Warship, Commercial Ships Come Under Attack in The Red Sea
News 9 hours ago

Pentagon Says US Warship, Commercial Ships Come Under Attack in The Red Sea

 The Pentagon did not identify where it believed the fire came from.
Indonesian Firm to Import Hyundai Electric Buses
Business 9 hours ago

Indonesian Firm to Import Hyundai Electric Buses

 Hyundai claimed that Elec City can run up to 420 kilometers on a single recharge which takes 68 minutes.
Aceh Villagers Refuse Entry to Rohingya Refugees
News 9 hours ago

Aceh Villagers Refuse Entry to Rohingya Refugees

 The influx of Rohingya refugees has ignited social tensions among locals already grappling with economic challenges.
Former Covid-19 Task Force Head Doni Monardo Passes Away at 60
News 13 hours ago

Former Covid-19 Task Force Head Doni Monardo Passes Away at 60

 Doni had served as the Kopassus commander in 2015 and later led the BNPB from 2019 to 2021.
Astra Shows Support for Climate Action Efforts at COP28
Special Updates 15 hours ago

Astra Shows Support for Climate Action Efforts at COP28

 Astra says its support for the Indonesia Pavilion aligns with the company's goal of helping address climate change.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Former Covid-19 Task Force Head Doni Monardo Passes Away at 60
1
Former Covid-19 Task Force Head Doni Monardo Passes Away at 60
2
Complete List of City/Regency Minimum Wages across Java Unveiled for 2024
3
Indonesia Needs $1t to Reach Net Zero by 2060: Jokowi at COP28
4
Indonesian Firm to Import Hyundai Electric Buses
5
Aceh Villagers Refuse Entry to Rohingya Refugees
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED