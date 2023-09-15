Indonesian Gov’t in Talks with Geely on Electric Vehicle Development

Jakarta. The Indonesian government is actively pursuing discussions with Chinese automaker Geely to establish a joint research initiative for the development of electric vehicles (EVs), a senior official has said.

The ongoing negotiations with Geely are made with the consent of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, Chief Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said during a visit to the South Sumatra city of Palembang on Thursday.

"We have been engaged in talks with Geely for several months, and just two days ago, we proposed a joint research project for the development of electric vehicles in Indonesia," Luhut said.

According to him, Geely has responded positively to the proposal, and discussions are currently underway to address the technical aspects of this joint research initiative.

"The president has given his approval for this plan. There's no better time than now to develop our own EVs. Through this joint research, we can make significant advancements," Luhut emphasized.

He expressed optimism that domestically produced EVs will be available by 2026.

