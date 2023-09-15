Friday, September 15, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesian Gov’t in Talks with Geely on Electric Vehicle Development

Leonard AL Cahyoputra
September 15, 2023 | 1:37 pm
SHARE
FILE - Chief Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, right, looks into a car at Wuling Motors assembly plant in Cikarang, West Java, Sept. 30, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Wuling Motors)
FILE - Chief Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, right, looks into a car at Wuling Motors assembly plant in Cikarang, West Java, Sept. 30, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Wuling Motors)

Jakarta. The Indonesian government is actively pursuing discussions with Chinese automaker Geely to establish a joint research initiative for the development of electric vehicles (EVs), a senior official has said.

The ongoing negotiations with Geely are made with the consent of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, Chief Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said during a visit to the South Sumatra city of Palembang on Thursday.

"We have been engaged in talks with Geely for several months, and just two days ago, we proposed a joint research project for the development of electric vehicles in Indonesia," Luhut said.

According to him, Geely has responded positively to the proposal, and discussions are currently underway to address the technical aspects of this joint research initiative.

Advertisement

"The president has given his approval for this plan. There's no better time than now to develop our own EVs. Through this joint research, we can make significant advancements," Luhut emphasized.

He expressed optimism that domestically produced EVs will be available by 2026.

Tags:
#Manufacturing
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Indonesian Gov’t in Talks with Geely on Electric Vehicle Development
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesian Gov’t in Talks with Geely on Electric Vehicle Development

 Luhut expressed optimism that domestically produced EVs will be available by 2026.
3 Indonesian Students Deported from Cairo after Brawl over Futsal Match
News 5 hours ago

3 Indonesian Students Deported from Cairo after Brawl over Futsal Match

 A fight between students in Cairo erupted after a soccer tournament back in July 2023.
There Are Too Many Government Apps: Minister
Tech 9 hours ago

There Are Too Many Government Apps: Minister

 Indonesia has around 27,000 government apps but they often fail to communicate with each other.
No More Java-Centric: Civil Servants in Remote Areas to Get Faster Promotion
News 18 hours ago

No More Java-Centric: Civil Servants in Remote Areas to Get Faster Promotion

 Indonesia saw 170,000 vacant posts in its remote areas in 2021.
Jokowi Says Hyundai-LG's EV Battery Plant in Indonesia is Southeast Asia's Largest
Business 22 hours ago

Jokowi Says Hyundai-LG's EV Battery Plant in Indonesia is Southeast Asia's Largest

 The EV battery factory will have an installed capacity of 30 GWh.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia, Three Other Nations Become Bridge Builders at G20 India Summit: Minister
1
Indonesia, Three Other Nations Become Bridge Builders at G20 India Summit: Minister
2
Ex-Military Chief Andika Perkasa Joins Ganjar's Presidential Campaign Team
3
Jokowi Says Hyundai-LG's EV Battery Plant in Indonesia is Southeast Asia's Largest
4
G77 Must Say No to Being Proxy for Any Powers: Indonesia
5
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Opini Title
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED