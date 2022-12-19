Indonesian Minister Praises Big Investment by Qatar

Jakarta. State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir expressed his appreciation for Qatar’s recent major investments in Indonesia which nearly topped $3 billion this year alone.

Erick said Qatari investors have put nearly $2.5 billion in cellular operator Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and another $500 million in the hospitality business on the resort island of Labuan Bajo.

"According to what we see, Qatar is a country that believes in Indonesia’s economic growth," Erick said in a recent interview with the business newspaper Investor Daily.

Qatar National Bank has opened a branch in Indonesia, in addition to the country’s energy companies which have invested in a number of Indonesian power plants.

“Qatar investment has made a presence in Indonesia since a long time ago. There will be another significant investment from Qatar but I cannot say how much until our leaders meet and shake hands,” Erick said during a visit to Doha on the weekend.

“We need to strengthen further the friendship and trade partnership with Qatar.”

He said National carrier Garuda Indonesia is currently approaching Qatar for partnerships in logistics, transportation, airport construction, and civil aviation business.