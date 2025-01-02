Indonesian Palm Oil Export Value Jumps 20 Pct, But Volume Drops

Jayanty Nada Shofa
June 3, 2025 | 8:01 am
SHARE
Workers load fresh fruit bunches at an oil palm plantation in North Sumatra on May 3, 2025. (Antara Photo/Yudi Manar)
Workers load fresh fruit bunches at an oil palm plantation in North Sumatra on May 3, 2025. (Antara Photo/Yudi Manar)

Jakarta. Indonesian palm oil exports jumped 20 percent in the first four months of 2025, but official data showed that the country was selling less of its top commodity volume-wise.

The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday that Indonesia had exported crude palm oil (CPO) and its derivatives worth a total of $7.05 billion in January-April 2025. The agency did not go into details on which countries were the top buyers of Indonesian palm oil, but this marked a 20 percent growth compared to the $5.87 billion exports recorded over the same four-month period in 2024.

Data showed that export volume was on a single-digit decline. In January-April 2024, Indonesia sold about 6.78 million tons of CPO and its derivatives. The export volume went down 5.37 percent to just 6.41 million tons the following year. Even so, Indonesia was able to make more money in the palm oil trade thanks to the average unit value that had soared 26.54 percent. Indonesia was selling palm oil at an average price of $869.16 per ton in January-April 2024. Each ton then was valued at $1,099.82 on average the following year. CPO and its derivatives also made up 8.54 percent of Indonesia’s non-oil and gas exports in January-April 2025, which totaled $82.56 billion.

“India was our third-largest non-oil and gas export destination [in January-April 2025], reaching $5.59 billion in value,” Pudji Ismartini, a deputy at BPS, told a press conference.

Advertisement

New Delhi had bought a lot of the products under the HS15 trade code, which includes animal/vegetable fats and oils, with India-bound exports in this category amounting to $810 million. For reference, CPO belongs to the vegetable oil category. Indonesia’s exports of goods under the HS15 grouping also represented 14.46 percent of its non-oil and gas exports to India.

Read More:
Indonesia’s Trade Surplus Plunges to $160 Million in April Amid Soaring Imports

Tags:
#Trade
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesian Palm Oil Export Value Jumps 20 Pct, But Volume Drops
Business 24 hours ago

Indonesian Palm Oil Export Value Jumps 20 Pct, But Volume Drops

 Indonesia exported crude palm oil (CPO) and its derivatives worth a total of $7.05 billion in January-April 2025.
EU Admits to Rushing Palm Oil Deforestation Law, Simplification Underway 
Business Apr 16, 2025 | 11:27 pm

EU Admits to Rushing Palm Oil Deforestation Law, Simplification Underway 

 Aside from a postponement, work is underway to simplify EU's anti-deforestation regulation which will affect Indonesia's palm oil exports.
Indonesia's Palm Oil Export Soars 58 Pct to $2.27 Billion
Business Mar 17, 2025 | 3:04 pm

Indonesia's Palm Oil Export Soars 58 Pct to $2.27 Billion

 Indonesia's palm oil exports also jumped 89.54 percent year-on-year in February, according to BPS.
Indonesia Approves Congo's Palm Oil Council CPOPC Membership
News Mar 13, 2025 | 10:16 am

Indonesia Approves Congo's Palm Oil Council CPOPC Membership

 Indonesia says Congo's membership to be able to help the group address trade barriers related to palm oil.
Indonesian Palm Oil Export Sees Double-Digit Drop to $1.44 Billion
Business Feb 18, 2025 | 10:14 am

Indonesian Palm Oil Export Sees Double-Digit Drop to $1.44 Billion

 Indonesian CPO exports had fallen 24.1 percent from $1.89 billion in December 2024 to $1.44 billion the following month.
EU to Comply with WTO Ruling on Indonesia’s Palm Oil Biofuel Lawsuit
News Jan 24, 2025 | 2:01 pm

EU to Comply with WTO Ruling on Indonesia’s Palm Oil Biofuel Lawsuit

 The EU says it will comply with a recent international trade court ruling on its palm oil biofuel policy.
Indonesia Welcomes WTO’s Ruling on Palm Oil Biofuel Lawsuit Against EU
Special Updates Jan 17, 2025 | 6:20 pm

Indonesia Welcomes WTO’s Ruling on Palm Oil Biofuel Lawsuit Against EU

 The panel also ruled that the tax incentives for biofuel used in France’s transportation system is discriminatory to palm oil-based biofuel.
Indonesia to Pursue Fairer International Trade
Business Jan 10, 2025 | 9:53 pm

Indonesia to Pursue Fairer International Trade

 Indonesia is seeking a fairer international trade to boost growth to 8 percent.
Indonesia-EU Trade Pact Deadline Pushed to First Half of 2025
Business Jan 6, 2025 | 4:34 pm

Indonesia-EU Trade Pact Deadline Pushed to First Half of 2025

 Indonesia and the EU have been negotiating the CEPA trade pact since 2016.
Indonesian Gov't Told to Rethink CPO Export Levy Hike
Business Jan 2, 2025 | 8:43 am

Indonesian Gov't Told to Rethink CPO Export Levy Hike

 World’s largest palm oil producer Indonesia is currently mulling raising the export levy on CPO from 7.5 percent to 10 percent.

The Latest

World Boxing Apologizes for Naming Imane Khelif in Sex Testing Policy Rollout
News 11 hours ago

World Boxing Apologizes for Naming Imane Khelif in Sex Testing Policy Rollout

 World Boxing apologized for naming Olympic champ Imane Khelif in its new sex testing policy, admitting her privacy should've been protected.
Jakarta Prepares Bank DKI, PAM Jaya for IPO
Business 11 hours ago

Jakarta Prepares Bank DKI, PAM Jaya for IPO

 Jakarta plans IPOs for Bank DKI and PAM Jaya under its Jakarta Fund to boost the regional budget.
719 Pilgrims Blocked Over Illegal Hajj Attempts at Jakarta Airport
News 13 hours ago

719 Pilgrims Blocked Over Illegal Hajj Attempts at Jakarta Airport

 Indonesia blocks 719 unauthorized Hajj pilgrims at Soekarno-Hatta Airport for using non-Hajj visas amid long official wait times.
OECD: US Growth to Slow to 1.6% in 2025 Amid Trade War Fallout
Business 13 hours ago

OECD: US Growth to Slow to 1.6% in 2025 Amid Trade War Fallout

 OECD forecasts U.S. growth will slow to 1.6% in 2025 as Trump’s tariffs raise costs and dampen global trade and business confidence.
Indonesia Faces $46 Billion Infrastructure Funding Gap Through 2029
News 14 hours ago

Indonesia Faces $46 Billion Infrastructure Funding Gap Through 2029

 Indonesia needs $46b more to fund infrastructure by 2029; Public Works Ministry promotes creative financing and private investments.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesian Muslims Face 40-Year Hajj Wait, NU Chairman Tells Saudi Forum
1
Indonesian Muslims Face 40-Year Hajj Wait, NU Chairman Tells Saudi Forum
2
Indonesia’s Trade Surplus Plunges to $160 Million in April Amid Soaring Imports
3
Prabowo Alleges Foreign-Funded NGOs Aim to Divide Indonesia
4
World Boxing Apologizes for Naming Imane Khelif in Sex Testing Policy Rollout
5
Gov't Cancels 50% Electricity Discount, Redirects Funds to Wage Subsidy Program
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED