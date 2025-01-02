Indonesian Palm Oil Export Value Jumps 20 Pct, But Volume Drops

Jakarta. Indonesian palm oil exports jumped 20 percent in the first four months of 2025, but official data showed that the country was selling less of its top commodity volume-wise.

The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday that Indonesia had exported crude palm oil (CPO) and its derivatives worth a total of $7.05 billion in January-April 2025. The agency did not go into details on which countries were the top buyers of Indonesian palm oil, but this marked a 20 percent growth compared to the $5.87 billion exports recorded over the same four-month period in 2024.

Data showed that export volume was on a single-digit decline. In January-April 2024, Indonesia sold about 6.78 million tons of CPO and its derivatives. The export volume went down 5.37 percent to just 6.41 million tons the following year. Even so, Indonesia was able to make more money in the palm oil trade thanks to the average unit value that had soared 26.54 percent. Indonesia was selling palm oil at an average price of $869.16 per ton in January-April 2024. Each ton then was valued at $1,099.82 on average the following year. CPO and its derivatives also made up 8.54 percent of Indonesia’s non-oil and gas exports in January-April 2025, which totaled $82.56 billion.

“India was our third-largest non-oil and gas export destination [in January-April 2025], reaching $5.59 billion in value,” Pudji Ismartini, a deputy at BPS, told a press conference.

New Delhi had bought a lot of the products under the HS15 trade code, which includes animal/vegetable fats and oils, with India-bound exports in this category amounting to $810 million. For reference, CPO belongs to the vegetable oil category. Indonesia’s exports of goods under the HS15 grouping also represented 14.46 percent of its non-oil and gas exports to India.

