Indonesian Sovereign Fund Danantara to Partner with China, Japan, Malaysia

Jayanty Nada Shofa
May 21, 2025 | 5:22 pm
SHARE
Danantara's chief executive officer Rosan Roeslani gives a press statement at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on March 11, 2025. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)
Danantara's chief executive officer Rosan Roeslani gives a press statement at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on March 11, 2025. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)

Jakarta. Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund Danantara will announce new partnerships with Japan, China, and close neighbor Malaysia in the coming weeks, according to its boss Rosan Roeslani.

“Within two or three weeks, we will sign a joint fund agreement with some countries like Japan, China, and Malaysia,” Rosan told the press on the sidelines of the DBS Asian Insights Conference in Jakarta. 

The investment minister, however, did not go into details. Rosan admitted that there were "one or two more" foreign partners for the newly minted fund. The talks with these anonymous investors are still ongoing. He also attributed the growing interest among foreign countries to Danantara’s willingness to adopt a co-investment scheme.

“They trust us [Danantara] because we are investing in the projects together with them,” Rosan said.

Advertisement

Earlier that day, the seasoned businessman revealed that Danantara would focus on investing in Indonesia “for now”. He added: “But the law states that we are also open to investing in ASEAN or other countries, as long as it brings good returns.”

If Danantara manages to strike all these fresh deals, it would further expand the fund’s list of foreign partners. Danantara and the Qatar Investment Authority have agreed to establish a joint fund worth $4 billion with each agency contributing $2 billion. The money will mainly target projects in Indonesia, and specifically target sectors such as industrial processing and renewable energy. Just a few days ago, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced he would “facilitate cooperation” with his country’s investment agency Future Fund during his first overseas trip of his second term. Future Fund’s assets amounted to A$240.8 billion or approximately $155 billion as of end-March.

Read More:
Danantara to Explore Partnership with Australia's Future Fund

Danantara has also been speaking to French mining giant Eramet, whose main operation in Indonesia is its Weda Bay Nickel mine in North Maluku’s Halmahera. Rosan once admitted that the deal with Eramet would likely center on helping Indonesia move up the nickel value chain, although he remained tight-lipped on the time frame. French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to jet to Jakarta to meet his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo next week. The Jakarta Globe asked Rosan if Macron’s visit would finally witness the announcement of a Danantara-Eramet partnership. He only said: “Well, we will let you know later.”

As of late March, all 844 Indonesian state-run enterprises -- including its sub-subsidiaries -- are already under Danantara's wings. Prabowo claimed that Danantara’s assets could top $1 trillion. 

Read More:
Danantara in Talks to Partner with Eramet, Lotte Chemical

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesian Sovereign Fund Danantara to Partner with China, Japan, Malaysia
Business 6 hours ago

Indonesian Sovereign Fund Danantara to Partner with China, Japan, Malaysia

 Danantara's boss Rosan Roeslani says that the fund will sign the agreement in the coming weeks.
Indonesia Revives Boeing-Garuda Deal Amid Tariff Talks
Business 14 hours ago

Indonesia Revives Boeing-Garuda Deal Amid Tariff Talks

 Indonesia’s Danantara reopens talks with Boeing to revive a stalled deal with Garuda as Jakarta seeks closer US trade ties.
Danantara Eyes Strategic Partnership with Australia’s Future Fund as Assets Top $1 Trillion
Business May 19, 2025 | 4:14 pm

Danantara Eyes Strategic Partnership with Australia’s Future Fund as Assets Top $1 Trillion

 With the inclusion of GBK Sports Complex and Kemayoran Area, Danantara's portfolio jumped from US$982 billion to over US$1 trillion.
Danantara to Explore Partnership with Australia's Future Fund
Business May 15, 2025 | 9:45 pm

Danantara to Explore Partnership with Australia's Future Fund

 Australia's Anthony Albanese also promises to help Danantara join the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF).
Danantara, Pension Fund, Trade: What Indonesian Businesses Expect from Prabowo-Albanese Talks
Business May 14, 2025 | 11:55 am

Danantara, Pension Fund, Trade: What Indonesian Businesses Expect from Prabowo-Albanese Talks

 The two leaders are also expected to talk about increasing bilateral trade amid US President Donald Trump’s tariff salvo.
Danantara Trust Fund Wants to Be ASEAN’s Philanthropic Hub
Business May 7, 2025 | 7:06 pm

Danantara Trust Fund Wants to Be ASEAN’s Philanthropic Hub

 Danantara says that its yet-to-be-established philanthropic arm will be transparent and follow international standards.
Seven EV Makers Eye Rp 15 Trillion Investment in Indonesian Plants
Business May 7, 2025 | 9:02 am

Seven EV Makers Eye Rp 15 Trillion Investment in Indonesian Plants

 Indonesia's market share of electric cars rose to 5 percent of total vehicle sales in 2024, up from just 1.7 percent in 2023.
Prabowo Wants State-Run Banks to Have Fewer Commissioners
Business May 6, 2025 | 10:06 am

Prabowo Wants State-Run Banks to Have Fewer Commissioners

 The government-run banks such as BNI and Mandiri have a six-member board of commissioners.
Prabowo Announces Danantara to Manage Assets Worth Rp 16,400 Trillion (Over USD 1 Trillion)
Business May 6, 2025 | 9:09 am

Prabowo Announces Danantara to Manage Assets Worth Rp 16,400 Trillion (Over USD 1 Trillion)

 Prabowo revealed that the assets to be managed by Danantara have now exceeded US$1 trillion, equivalent to approximately Rp 16,400 trillion.
Indonesian Palm Oil Sector Books $916 Million Investment to Move Up Value Chain
Business Apr 30, 2025 | 1:55 pm

Indonesian Palm Oil Sector Books $916 Million Investment to Move Up Value Chain

 Indonesia has attracted some investments to capture more value from its top commodity palm oil.

The Latest

BPJS Kesehatan Showcases Its JKN Financing Strategy in Geneva
Special Updates 4 hours ago

BPJS Kesehatan Showcases Its JKN Financing Strategy in Geneva

 BPJS Kesehatan recently took part at the 78th World Health Assembly Side Meeting in Geneva, Swiss.
Indonesian Sovereign Fund Danantara to Partner with China, Japan, Malaysia
Business 6 hours ago

Indonesian Sovereign Fund Danantara to Partner with China, Japan, Malaysia

 Danantara's boss Rosan Roeslani says that the fund will sign the agreement in the coming weeks.
Bank Indonesia Cuts 2025 Growth Forecast After Weak Q1 Performance
Business 8 hours ago

Bank Indonesia Cuts 2025 Growth Forecast After Weak Q1 Performance

 Bank Indonesia cuts 2025 growth forecast to 4.6–5.4 pct due to weak Q1 data and global slowdown, urges stronger domestic demand policies.
It Can Be Hard for ASEAN to Set Common Negotiation Plan on US Tariffs
Business 8 hours ago

It Can Be Hard for ASEAN to Set Common Negotiation Plan on US Tariffs

 An economist says that each ASEAN member is at a different stage of development, making a common US tariff negotiation plan impossible.
Tone-Deaf Rice Comment Costs Japan's Minister His Job
News 9 hours ago

Tone-Deaf Rice Comment Costs Japan's Minister His Job

 Japan's farm minister resigns after saying he never buys rice, triggering public backlash as prices soar and elections loom.
News Index

Most Popular

Mass Ride-Hailing Strike Set to Paralyze Jakarta, Major Cities on Tuesday
1
Mass Ride-Hailing Strike Set to Paralyze Jakarta, Major Cities on Tuesday
2
Over 28,000 Accounts Blocked in Crackdown on Online Gambling: PPATK
3
Danantara Eyes Strategic Partnership with Australia’s Future Fund as Assets Top $1 Trillion
4
Indonesia’s Import Deregulation Nears Completion, Experts Urge Safeguards for Domestic Industry
5
Trump’s Tariffs Could Trigger Mass Layoffs in Indonesia, INDEF Says
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED