Indonesian Steel Industry Raises Alarm Over Potential Surge in Chinese Imports

Bambang Ismoyo
April 11, 2025 | 6:28 pm
SHARE
Coils of steel are seen at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco Steel Plant in Hamilton, Ontario, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Coils of steel are seen at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco Steel Plant in Hamilton, Ontario, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Jakarta. The Indonesian Iron and Steel Industry Association (IISIA) on Friday warned of a possible influx of Chinese steel products into the domestic market, as China seeks alternative export destinations following the United States’ recent decision to impose a steep 145 percent tariff.

IISIA Chairman Muhammad Akbar Djohan noted that China, the world’s largest iron and steel producer, currently manufactures around 1.2 billion tons annually.

“The tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump may not directly affect Indonesia, but we must anticipate China's move to redirect its steel exports to other countries,” Akbar said in Jakarta. “Indonesia remains an attractive destination for Chinese goods, so proactive steps are needed.”

With its large market size and growing purchasing power, Indonesia presents a lucrative opportunity for foreign steel producers, he added.

Advertisement

“It’s crucial that the government implements effective policies to safeguard the domestic iron and steel industry,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has also slapped a 34 percent tariff on Indonesia, potentially affecting exports to the US. According to IISIA data, Indonesia exported 429,300 tons of steel to the United States in 2024, consisting of 359,500 tons of semi-finished slabs and 7,800 tons of hot-dip galvanized steel. In contrast, Indonesia imported 27,500 tons of steel products from the US, including 12,700 tons of scrap and 12,100 tons of seamless pipes.

Trade Ministry data shows that Indonesia’s overall iron and steel exports surged by 261 percent in 2023, reaching $26.7 billion -- up from $7.39 billion in the previous year. Steel imports during the same period were valued at $11.38 billion.

Tags:
#Industry #Trade
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Thudong Monks Walk Thousands of Kilometers from Bangkok to Borobudur
Lifestyle 58 minutes ago

Thudong Monks Walk Thousands of Kilometers from Bangkok to Borobudur

 Thai monks walk from Bangkok to Borobudur, stopping in Cirebon to promote peace, culture, and interfaith tolerance.
Indonesian Steel Industry Raises Alarm Over Potential Surge in Chinese Imports
Business 1 hours ago

Indonesian Steel Industry Raises Alarm Over Potential Surge in Chinese Imports

 Trade Ministry data shows that Indonesia’s overall iron and steel exports surged by 261 percent in 2023, reaching $26.7 billion.
Indonesia Tightens Market Controls After JCI Crash, Sets 15% Auto-Rejection Cap
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia Tightens Market Controls After JCI Crash, Sets 15% Auto-Rejection Cap

 OJK sets 15% auto-rejection limit, updates trading halts after IDX crash triggered by US tariffs and global trade tensions.
Furniture Shipments Stall Amid US Tariff Uncertainty, Indonesian Exporters Warn
Business 2 hours ago

Furniture Shipments Stall Amid US Tariff Uncertainty, Indonesian Exporters Warn

 Indonesian furniture exporters face delays and cash flow issues as U.S. considers 32% tariff, putting key export market at risk.
China to Raise Tariffs on US Goods from 84% to 125% Starting Saturday
Business 2 hours ago

China to Raise Tariffs on US Goods from 84% to 125% Starting Saturday

 China raises tariffs on US goods from 84% to 125%, escalating trade war as both sides continue tit-for-tat measures.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia, EU Seek Each Other’s Markets as Trump Tariffs Take Effect
1
Indonesia, EU Seek Each Other’s Markets as Trump Tariffs Take Effect
2
Indonesia Open to Temporarily Hosting 1,000 Injured Gazans, Orphans
3
Prabowo Wants to Make Indonesia’s Local Content Policy “More Realistic”
4
Indonesia Told Not to Rush into Tariff Talks with Trump Team
5
Papua Militia Group Kills 11 Gold Miners: Reports
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED