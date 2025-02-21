Indonesia’s 2024 Balance of Payments Posts $7.2B Surplus

Arnoldus Kristianus
February 21, 2025 | 1:51 am
SHARE
A cashier counts US dollars and Indonesian rupiah at a currency exchange in Jakarta, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. The rupiah strengthened to close at Rp16,282 per US dollar at the end of the week. (Beritasatu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
A cashier counts US dollars and Indonesian rupiah at a currency exchange in Jakarta, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. The rupiah strengthened to close at Rp16,282 per US dollar at the end of the week. (Beritasatu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Indonesia recorded a $7.2 billion surplus in its balance of payments (BoP) throughout 2024, an increase from $6.3 billion in the previous year, Bank Indonesia announced on Thursday.

The capital and financial account registered a surplus of $16.4 billion, a significant jump from $9.9 billion in 2023. Bank Indonesia attributed this growth to strong foreign capital inflows, reflecting investor confidence in Indonesia’s economy.

“Overall, the Indonesian BoP demonstrated strong resilience against external pressures, despite continued uncertainties in the global financial market,” Bank Indonesia spokesman Ramdan Denny Prakoso said in a statement.

Current Account Deficit and Trade Pressures
Despite the overall BoP surplus, Indonesia’s current account -- which measures trade in goods and services, income from abroad, and current transfers -- posted a $8.9 billion deficit (0.6 percent of GDP), compared to $2 billion (0.1 percent of GDP) in 2023.  It indicates that Indonesia spends more on foreign goods and services than it earns from exports.

Advertisement

The widening deficit was driven by a shrinking trade surplus, as demand weakened from key export destinations, Ramdan explained. This trend highlights Indonesia’s vulnerability to fluctuations in global trade and commodity markets.

Indonesia’s foreign exchange reserves grew significantly, reaching $155.7 billion by December 31, 2024, up from $146.4 billion in 2023. By the end of January 2025, reserves had increased further to $156.1 billion, providing a strong buffer against external shocks and supporting exchange rate stability.

Tags:
#Macroeconomics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Trump Says He's Considering Buying Used Planes to Serve as Air Force One 
News 54 minutes ago

Trump Says He's Considering Buying Used Planes to Serve as Air Force One 

 He later clarified that he was ruling out purchasing aircraft from Airbus, the only other global supplier of large wide-body aircraft.
Indonesia’s 2024 Balance of Payments Posts $7.2B Surplus
Business 1 hours ago

Indonesia’s 2024 Balance of Payments Posts $7.2B Surplus

 Despite the overall BoP surplus, Indonesia’s current account posted a $8.9 billion deficit (0.6 percent of GDP).
Megawati Withdraws All PDI-P Leaders from Prabowo's Retreat Program After Hasto’s Arrest
News 4 hours ago

Megawati Withdraws All PDI-P Leaders from Prabowo's Retreat Program After Hasto’s Arrest

 Megawati’s move could signal PDI-P’s long-anticipated shift to becoming the sole opposition party.
Governor Dedi Mulyadi Uncovers Budget Irregularities on Inauguration Day
News 4 hours ago

Governor Dedi Mulyadi Uncovers Budget Irregularities on Inauguration Day

 "The practice of wasting government funds for personal gain among state employees has been rampant for decades," Dedi said.
China Begins Repatriation of More than 1,000 Online Scam Workers Rescued from Myanmar
News 5 hours ago

China Begins Repatriation of More than 1,000 Online Scam Workers Rescued from Myanmar

 Hundreds of thousands from Southeast Asia and elsewhere are estimated to have worked at such centers in Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos.
News Index

Most Popular

Malaysian Gets Last-Minute Stay of Execution in Singapore
1
Malaysian Gets Last-Minute Stay of Execution in Singapore
2
ITB Professor Brian Yuliarto Appointed Tech Minister in Prabowo’s First Cabinet Reshuffle
3
Trump Calls Zelensky 'Dictator' as Tensions Rise over Russia-Ukraine War
4
Entertainment Financier Goldfinch Announces Joint Venture to Transform Indonesia’s Creative Economy
5
Satryo Says He Resigned Voluntarily from Prabowo's Cabinet
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED