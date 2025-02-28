Indonesia’s Biggest Solar Panel Factory Begins Operation in Kendal SEZ

Kendal, Central Java. Indonesia has officially opened its largest integrated solar cell and module factory to support its push for renewable energy. The plant, run by Trina Mas Agra Indonesia (TMAI), is located in the Kendal Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and is a joint project between China-based Trina Solar Co. Ltd, Sinarmas Group’s Dian Swastatika Sentosa, state utility PLN Indonesia Power Renewable, and Agra Surya Energy.

Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita presided over the opening ceremony, calling the project a milestone in the country’s energy transition journey.

“This is a significant milestone for Indonesia’s industrial sector. The largest solar cell factory in the country is now operational and reinforces our commitment to expanding the use of renewable energy by strengthening the domestic solar panel supply chain,” Agus said on Thursday.

The new facility supports the government’s agenda to boost local production of solar energy technology amid global pressure to decarbonize. According to the Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR), as of June 2024, Indonesia’s domestic solar module production capacity had increased by 2.3 percent. However, challenges remain, particularly in cost competitiveness and product certification.

Local solar panels are currently priced 30–45 percent higher than imported alternatives, largely due to the absence of critical certifications that limit access to financing. Agus highlighted that TMAI is the first domestic manufacturer to obtain the KIR 1 (local content) certification, easing financing access through financial institutions.

“I congratulate TMAI for securing the KIR 1 certificate, something that other domestic players have yet to achieve,” Agus said.

Central Java Governor Ahmad Luthfi also expressed his support for the project, citing the province’s conducive investment climate. In the first quarter of 2025, Central Java recorded Rp 21 trillion in investment and economic growth of 4.98 percent, outperforming the national average.

“Security, efficient licensing services, ample industrial land, and competitive labor costs are key drivers for investment in Central Java. Our airport is already international, and we’re upgrading our port facilities to attract even more investors,” Luthfi said.

He praised TMAI’s commitment to local workforce absorption, saying that around 60 percent of its 640 employees are residents of Kendal and surrounding areas. The provincial government continues to prepare its labor force through vocational schools and job training programs to meet the demands of advanced industries.

“We’re aligning vocational training and job centers (BLKs) with industry needs. Some of our skilled workers are even sent to China for training,” he added.

TMAI Deputy CEO Lokita Prasetya said the project represents an investment of over Rp 1.5 trillion. The plant has begun commercial operations with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts and produces high-efficiency photovoltaic panels using advanced i-TOPCon N-type technology. Each panel delivers up to 720 watts-peak with a potential efficiency of 26 percent.

