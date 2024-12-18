Indonesia’s Car Sales Drop 15% in May Amid Weak Consumer Demand

Alfi Dinilhaq, Heru Andriyanto
June 11, 2025 | 7:16 pm
SHARE
Vehicles await shipment at Patimban Port in Subang, West Java, on December 17, 2021. The newly-built port marked its first major export shipment with the delivery of over 1,200 vehicles to the Philippines. (Antara Photo/Dedhez Anggara)
Vehicles await shipment at Patimban Port in Subang, West Java, on December 17, 2021. The newly-built port marked its first major export shipment with the delivery of over 1,200 vehicles to the Philippines. (Antara Photo/Dedhez Anggara)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s automotive industry continues to face sluggish demand and reduced public spending, with wholesale car sales plunging by 15.1 percent year‑on‑year in May.

The sharp fall underscores the ongoing challenges in consumer sentiment and affordability. Rising costs -- fuel, financing, luxury taxes -- combined with modest income growth, may pressure sales further without structural policy changes.

According to data from the Association of Indonesian Automotive Manufacturers (Gaikindo), wholesale shipments from manufacturers to dealers dropped to 60,613 units in May 2025, down from 71,391 units in May 2024. Retail sales -- from dealerships to consumers -- also slid by 15.1 percent YoY, totaling 61,339 units..

Read More:
Chinese Car Sales Soar 153% in Indonesia as Japanese Brands Lose Ground
Advertisement

“Weaker purchasing power for new cars has become the main cause of the ongoing decline in auto sales,” said Gaikindo Deputy Chairman Jongkie Sugiarto on Wednesday.

From January through May, wholesale car deliveries decreased 5.5 percent YoY, falling from 335,405 units to 316,981 units, while retail sales saw a steeper decline of 9.2 percent, dropping from 362,163 to 328,852.

Market Leadership (Jan–May 2025):

  • Toyota: 68,955 units
  • Daihatsu: 34,999
  • Honda: 22,336
  • Mitsubishi: 17,481
  • Suzuki: 14,714
  • Hyundai: 6,958
  • BYD: 5,718
  • Wuling: 4,795
  • Chery: 4,399
  • Denza: 2,524

Analysts point to a growing gap between rising car prices and middle-class income growth. New car prices have increased by an average of 7.5 percent per year, while middle-class incomes have only grown by about 3-3.5 percent annually, dampening consumers' ability to afford new vehicles.

Read More:
BYD Surges to 6th in Indonesia’s Auto Market with EV-Only Lineup

The surge of Chinese carmakers to Indonesia’s top ten car producers indicates a market transformation, with electric vehicles partially offsetting losses in conventional segments.

  Year     Wholesale Sales     Retail Sales  
 2022  1,048,040  1,013,582
 2023  1,005,802  998,059
 2024  865,723  889,680

Last year, EV wholesales surged by 153 percent to 43,188 units while hybrid vehicles wholesales reached 59,903 units, together accounting for roughly 12 percent of total sales.
 

Tags:
#Automotive
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia’s Car Sales Drop 15% in May Amid Weak Consumer Demand
Business 7 hours ago

Indonesia’s Car Sales Drop 15% in May Amid Weak Consumer Demand

 The surge of Chinese carmakers to Indonesia’s top ten car producers indicates a market transformation marked by growing EV demands.
BYD Surges to 6th in Indonesia’s Auto Market with EV-Only Lineup
Business May 17, 2025 | 7:16 pm

BYD Surges to 6th in Indonesia’s Auto Market with EV-Only Lineup

 BYD officially launched its Indonesian operations in January 2024 and began consumer deliveries in June 2024.
Denza Enters Indonesia’s Auto Market, Outselling Premium Rivals
Business Mar 13, 2025 | 9:47 am

Denza Enters Indonesia’s Auto Market, Outselling Premium Rivals

 Denza sold 937 units in its first two months despite entering the market only in late January 2025.
Astra Retains Market Leadership in Indonesia's Car Sales Despite 14% Drop
Business Jan 14, 2025 | 5:32 pm

Astra Retains Market Leadership in Indonesia's Car Sales Despite 14% Drop

 Astra International (ASII) remains the leader in Indonesia’s automotive market, securing 56% of the total car sales in 2024.
Indonesia’s Car Sales Drop 15 Pct, Astra Maintains Dominance
Business Dec 18, 2024 | 2:29 pm

Indonesia’s Car Sales Drop 15 Pct, Astra Maintains Dominance

 Car sales from January to November 2024 fell 14.7 percent year-on-year to 784,788 units.

The Latest

Trump Says Tariffs on Chinese Goods Will Total 55%
Business 2 hours ago

Trump Says Tariffs on Chinese Goods Will Total 55%

 The US will provide China “what was agreed to,” including allowing Chinese students to attend American colleges and universities.
Prabowo Honors SBY at Launch of New Defense University Campus
News 3 hours ago

Prabowo Honors SBY at Launch of New Defense University Campus

 Prabowo recalled their shared history as cadets at the Indonesian Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java.
Indonesia’s Car Sales Drop 15% in May Amid Weak Consumer Demand
Business 7 hours ago

Indonesia’s Car Sales Drop 15% in May Amid Weak Consumer Demand

 The surge of Chinese carmakers to Indonesia’s top ten car producers indicates a market transformation marked by growing EV demands.
No Indonesian Will Live in Poverty By 2045, Prabowo Says
Business 7 hours ago

No Indonesian Will Live in Poverty By 2045, Prabowo Says

 Indonesia will celebrate its centennial in 2045, and Prabowo doesn't want anyone in the country to live in poverty by then.
Indonesia Inks $2B Defense and Military Hospital Deals
News 7 hours ago

Indonesia Inks $2B Defense and Military Hospital Deals

 In a separate agreement, Indonesia also signed an MoU with Turkey for the procurement of fifth-generation fighter jets.
News Index

Most Popular

Danantara: No Official Discussion on GoTo Investment Yet
1
Danantara: No Official Discussion on GoTo Investment Yet
2
Indonesia Revokes Mining Permits of Four Companies in Raja Ampat
3
Prabowo’s $1.5 Billion Economic Stimuli: Are They Good Enough?
4
Dutch Government Sets Aside $300 Million to Back Key Indonesian Programs
5
Gag Nikel Stays, Others Go: Government Moves on Raja Ampat Mining Row
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED