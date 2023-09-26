Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesia's Carbon Exchange Holds Rp 3,000t Potential: Jokowi

Jayanty Nada Shofa
September 26, 2023 | 11:06 am
SHARE
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo launches Indonesia
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo launches Indonesia's first carbon exchange in Jakarta on September 26, 2023. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. Indonesia on Tuesday officially launched its first-ever carbon exchange which would facilitate the trading of carbon credit trading between emitters.

A carbon credit is a permit that allows organizations to emit a certain amount of carbon. The freshly launched Indonesia Carbon Exchange (IDX) Carbon enables major emitters to purchase carbon credits from companies with spare quotas. 

According to President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, Indonesia possesses approximately 1 gigaton of carbon credit potential. This means that the bourse can generate thousands of trillions of rupiahs in value. 

“Our carbon bourse’s potential stands at Rp 3,000 trillion [$194 billion] or even more,” Jokowi said, when launching IDX Carbon in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Advertisement

“That is a huge number. [The carbon bourse] is set to become a new sustainable economy opportunity. It also fits with how the world is now moving towards a green economy,” the president added.

Jokowi said IDX Carbon could help Indonesia reach its so-called “enhanced nationally determined contribution” targets. Indonesia vows to reduce 31.89 percent of its emissions by 2030 with its own efforts. The country is willing to raise these targets to 43.2 percent as long as it receives technology transfers and funding from other nations. 

According to Financial Services Authority (OJK) chairman Mahendra Siregar, there are 99 coal-fired power plants that can participate in the bourse. This is equivalent to 86 percent of the coal-fired plants that are operating in the country. OJK hopes that these power plants can start trading at IDX Carbon this year. 

Businesses in other sectors such as forestry, agriculture, waste, general industry, and oil and gas are expected to trade their carbon allowances at the exchange. The maritime industry is also set to follow suit.

“As a comparison, it took 3-4 months for the first transaction to finally take place in our close neighbor’s carbon bourse,” Mahendra said, alluding to Malaysia’s Bursa Carbon Exchange.

“We hope that we can record that inaugural transaction today,” the former diplomat said.

Read More: IDX Set to Launch Carbon Trading Platform

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Pantai Indah Kapuk Dua to Hold Rights Issue
Business 17 minutes ago

Pantai Indah Kapuk Dua to Hold Rights Issue

 The price for the new stock issuance has yet to be disclosed but the company said on Tuesday it expected to raise nearly Rp 9.5 trillion.
KB Bukopin’s Mobile Banking KBstar Records Hundreds New Customers at SMTOWN Live
Special Updates 1 hours ago

KB Bukopin’s Mobile Banking KBstar Records Hundreds New Customers at SMTOWN Live

 KB Bukopin recently integrated all its existing digital platforms, namely KB Bukopin Mobile Banking, SMS Banking, and Wokee.
No Need to Fight Over who Should Be Next President: Jokowi ​​​​
News 2 hours ago

No Need to Fight Over who Should Be Next President: Jokowi ​​​​

 The differences in opinions on who should be the next Indonesian president must not lead to cracks in the society, according to Jokowi.
Pertamina Seeks to Be Market Leader in Indonesia’s Carbon Trading
Business 5 hours ago

Pertamina Seeks to Be Market Leader in Indonesia’s Carbon Trading

 PNRE is in charge of becoming the trader within the Pertamina Group, according to Nicke as Indonesia launches its carbon exchange.
South Korea Vows to Retaliate Against Any North Korean Provocations 
News 5 hours ago

South Korea Vows to Retaliate Against Any North Korean Provocations 

 The show of force comes as concerns grow that North Korea is seeking Russian help in expanding its nuclear arsenal.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

TikTok Must Follow Rules or Face Exit from Indonesia, Minister Says
1
TikTok Must Follow Rules or Face Exit from Indonesia, Minister Says
2
Gov’t to Issue Regulation Banning Social Media Platforms from Running E-Commerce
3
Indonesia Imposes $100 Price Floor for Imported Goods Sold in E-Commerce
4
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
5
Kaesang Takes Inspiration from Jokowi as He Makes Giant Leap in Politics
Opini Title
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED