Indonesia’s December Trade Surplus Drops by Nearly 50% Month-on-Month

Arnoldus Kristianus
January 15, 2025 | 12:24 pm
SHARE
Loading activities at the cargo ships docked at the Jakarta International Container Terminal port in Tanjung Priok on January 15, 2024. (Antara Photo/M Risyal Hidayat)
Loading activities at the cargo ships docked at the Jakarta International Container Terminal port in Tanjung Priok on January 15, 2024. (Antara Photo/M Risyal Hidayat)

Jakarta. Indonesia recorded a trade surplus of $2.24 billion in December 2024, though the surplus decreased by 48.7 percent from the previous month and contracted by 31.9 percent compared to the same period in 2023, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS).

Exports reached $23.46 billion in December 2024, marking a 2.24 percent decrease from November 2024. However, exports grew by 4.78 percent compared to the same period in 2023. Meanwhile, Indonesia’s imports for December 2024 totaled $21.22 billion, an 8.1 percent increase from November 2024 and an 11.07 percent rise from December 2023.

“Indonesia's trade balance has recorded a surplus for 56 consecutive months since May 2020,” said Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti, Acting Head of BPS, during a hybrid press conference on Wednesday.

The non-oil and gas trade balance saw a surplus of $4 billion in December 2024. This surplus was driven by key non-oil and gas commodities, with mineral fuels, animal and vegetable oils, and iron and steel as the main contributors.

However, the oil and gas trade balance recorded a deficit of $1.76 billion, with crude oil and refined oil products being the primary contributors to the deficit.

The top three countries contributing to Indonesia’s surplus were the United States ($1.75 billion), India ($1.02 billion), and the Philippines ($640 million). Meanwhile, the countries with the largest trade deficits with Indonesia were China ($1.4 billion), Australia ($494 million), and Brazil ($329.6 million).

Trade Balance Continues to Surplus for Fifth Consecutive Year

Indonesia's trade balance recorded a surplus of $31.04 billion in 2024, a decrease of $5.84 billion compared to 2023, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS). The non-oil and gas trade balance posted a surplus of $51.44 billion, while the oil and gas sector saw a deficit of $20.4 billion, which was a slight improvement of $490 million from the previous year.

Exports in 2024 reached $264.7 billion, marking a 2.29 percent increase from 2023, while imports totaled $233.66 billion, up 5.31 percent.

"By recording a surplus in 2024, the trade balance has now experienced consecutive surpluses for the past five years," Amalia said

Despite a drop in the surplus from mineral fuels, which declined by $4.02 billion due to a 21.2 percent drop in coal prices, the volume of exports increased by 7.8 percent. Similarly, the iron and steel sector saw a volume increase of 18.23 percent, although prices dropped by 9.27 percent compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, the surplus for animal and vegetable oils was impacted by a 12.72 percent decline in export volume, though palm oil prices rose by 8.68 percent.

On a positive note, Indonesia’s exports of commodities like coffee, tea, spices, nickel, copper, and cocoa saw notable increases, contributing to the overall surplus. The surplus for these products grew by over $1 billion each.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

UK Can Help Indonesia Adopt Green Defense Tech as HMS Spey Docks in Jakarta
News 28 minutes ago

UK Can Help Indonesia Adopt Green Defense Tech as HMS Spey Docks in Jakarta

 Prabowo and Keir Starmer had discussed the possibility of working together on more sustainable ways of operating their defense forces.
Bank Indonesia Cuts Key Interest Rate to 5.75 Percent
Business 31 minutes ago

Bank Indonesia Cuts Key Interest Rate to 5.75 Percent

 Bank Indonesia (BI) cuts its benchmark interest rate to 5.75 percent to support economic growth while maintaining stable inflation.
Novak Djokovic Breaks Federer’s Record for Most Grand Slam Matches
News 1 hours ago

Novak Djokovic Breaks Federer’s Record for Most Grand Slam Matches

 Novak Djokovic surpasses Roger Federer’s record for most Grand Slam matches played, after a second-round victory at the Australia Open.
Kadin Leadership Dispute Ends with Anindya Bakrie’s Inauguration
Business 1 hours ago

Kadin Leadership Dispute Ends with Anindya Bakrie’s Inauguration

 Anindya Bakrie will be officially inaugurated as Chairman of Kadin Indonesia for the 2024-2029 term on Thursday.
Poverty in Indonesia Drops by 1.84 Million People Since 2023
News 2 hours ago

Poverty in Indonesia Drops by 1.84 Million People Since 2023

 Indonesia's poverty rate decreased to 8.57% in September 2024, with 1.84 million fewer poor people since 2023.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Told to Urge BRICS to Let New Members Access NDB Loans
1
Indonesia Told to Urge BRICS to Let New Members Access NDB Loans
2
HMPV vs. Covid-19: Key Differences in Risks, Transmission, and Management
3
Bali Police Bust International Online Prostitution Ring in Canggu, Arrest Two Russians
4
Former Antam Executives Charged in $200 Million Gold Refining Corruption
5
Jakarta Eyes US Tariff Reduction to Shield Key Exports
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED