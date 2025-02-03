Indonesia’s Energy and Mineral Sector Posts $32.3 Billion in Investment

Bambang Ismoyo, Antara
February 3, 2025 | 1:55 pm
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia speaks at the Outlook 2025 seminar hosted by Beritasatu at the Westin Hotel in Jakarta, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (JG Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia speaks at the Outlook 2025 seminar hosted by Beritasatu at the Westin Hotel in Jakarta, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (JG Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. The government announced Monday that Indonesia registered approximately $32.3 billion in combined investments in the energy and mineral resources sector.

According to Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, the latest figures marked 8 percent growth compared to the $29.9 billion investments recorded in 2023.

A large part of the investments went to the oil and gas sector in 2024, reaching $17.5 billion. Followed by minerals and coal at $7.7 billion. Indonesia’s power generation sector amassed $5.3 billion in investments. Throughout 2024, investors had put around $1.8 billion into Indonesia’s renewables and energy conservation sector.

“The overall energy and mineral resources sector aimed to record Rp 234. 2 trillion [around $14.2 billion] in non-tax state revenue for the entirety of 2024. It turns out we got Rp 269.5 trillion ($16.4 billion) last year,” Bahlil said.

Non-tax state revenue has also been on a decline since 2023. The figures at the time reached Rp 299.5 trillion ($18.2 billion), down from Rp 348.6 trillion ($21.2 billion) in 2022.

Bahlil attributed the decline in 2024 to weakening global commodity prices. The non-tax revenue in minerals and coal saw the biggest drop compared to other sectors, plummeting from Rp 172.1 trillion ($10.5 billion) in 2023 to Rp 140.5 trillion ($8.5 billion) the following year, government data shows. The non-tax revenue of the oil and gas sector went down from Rp 117 trillion ($7.1 billion) in 2023 to Rp 110.9 trillion ($6.7 billion) in 2024. The renewables sector recorded Rp 2.8 trillion ($170 million) in non-tax state revenue, down from Rp 3.1 trillion ($188.5 million).

“But we still believe that the overall non-tax state revenue can still grow,” Bahlil said.

