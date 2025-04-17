Indonesia's Foreign Debt Declines to $427.8 Billion

Arnoldus Kristianus
April 17, 2025 | 12:45 pm
SHARE
A woman shows American dollar and Indonesian rupiah banknotes at a money changer in Jakarta on April 8, 2025. (Antara Photo/Fathul Habib Sholeh)
A woman shows American dollar and Indonesian rupiah banknotes at a money changer in Jakarta on April 8, 2025. (Antara Photo/Fathul Habib Sholeh)

Jakarta. Indonesia's foreign debt has slightly declined to $427.8 billion in February from $427.9 billion in the previous month, according to the country's central bank.

However, Bank Indonesia reported a 4.7 percent year-on-year (yoy) growth in the foreign debt. Even so, the overseas debt is growing at a slower pace compared to the 5.3 percent yoy growth in January 2025.

Bank Indonesia's spokesman Ramdan Denny Prakoso attributed the slower growth to the decline in overseas debt for both the public and private sectors. Another factor is the strengthening US dollar. 

"Our external debt to gross domestic product [GDP] ratio has dropped from 30.3 percent to 30.2 percent," Ramdan said Thursday.

Advertisement

Long-term debts also make up 84.7 percent of the foreign debt.

The government owes $204.7 billion worth of foreign debt as of February, also down from $204.8 billion in January.

According to Ramdan, many foreign investors have switched from government bonds to other investment instruments amid rising global uncertainties. About 22.6 percent of the government's foreign debt goes to the healthcare and social welfare sector. Followed by public administration and defense (17.8 percent); education (16.6 percent); construction (12.1 percent). Most debts have a long repayment period.

Bank Indonesia reported that foreign debt that came from the private sector's borrowings stood at $194.8 billion. They mainly came from the processing industry, financial services, energy, and mining sectors. About 76.5 percent of what the private sector has borrowed are long-term debts.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Cirebon Hotels Face Mass Layoffs as Gov't Bookings Dry Up
Business 23 minutes ago

Cirebon Hotels Face Mass Layoffs as Gov't Bookings Dry Up

 Cirebon hotels could begin mass layoffs in months as occupancy plunges due to gov’t austerity, leaving the industry gasping for survival.
Xi Ends Southeast Asia Tour in Cambodia, Pledges Support and Investment
News 33 minutes ago

Xi Ends Southeast Asia Tour in Cambodia, Pledges Support and Investment

 Chinese President Xi Jinping ends his Southeast Asia tour in Cambodia, pledging support and trade as U.S. tariff threats loom.
Analyst Says ‘Buy on Weakness’ Amid Market Turmoil
Business 2 hours ago

Analyst Says ‘Buy on Weakness’ Amid Market Turmoil

 She cautioned, however, that investors must manage risks by limiting speculative trades to no more than 30 percent of their portfolio.
Indonesia’s Property Market Stays Resilient Amid Escalating US-China Trade War
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia’s Property Market Stays Resilient Amid Escalating US-China Trade War

 The sustained demand is supported by Indonesia’s growing urban population and the increasing need for housing in major cities.
Japan Reports $63 Billion Trade Surplus with the US as It Talks with Trump on Tariffs
Business 2 hours ago

Japan Reports $63 Billion Trade Surplus with the US as It Talks with Trump on Tariffs

 Japan’s global trade deficit totaled 5.2 trillion yen ($37 billion) for the fiscal year through March, for the 4th straight year of deficit.
News Index

Most Popular

‘We Might Lose Our Customers’: Gov’t Told to Cut Palm Oil Export Duty as US Tariff Looms
1
‘We Might Lose Our Customers’: Gov’t Told to Cut Palm Oil Export Duty as US Tariff Looms
2
Prosecutors Seize 28 Luxury Vehicles from Lawyer in Jakarta Court Bribery Scandal
3
Trump’s Tariffs Hit Hard: Americans Pay the Price
4
Indonesian Students in the US Urged to Manage Social Media Carefully
5
Indonesia Seeks Concrete Outcomes from Upcoming Trade Talks with US
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED