Monday, October 16, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesia's Foreign Debt Decreases by $2 Billion

The Jakarta Globe
October 16, 2023 | 1:26 pm
SHARE
FILE - A logo of Bank Indonesia is seen at a Bank Indonesia building in Jakarta.
FILE - A logo of Bank Indonesia is seen at a Bank Indonesia building in Jakarta.

Jakarta. Indonesia's combined foreign debt, including both government and private sector obligations, decreased to $395.1 billion in August, down from $397.1 billion the previous month, the central bank announced on Monday. On a year-on-year basis, the debt figures also showed a slight decrease of 0.8 percent.

The government's foreign debt amounted to $191.6 billion, compared to $193.2 billion in July, marking a 3.6 percent reduction compared to the same month last year, according to Bank Indonesia spokesman Erwin Haryono.

"The government upholds its credibility by consistently repaying both principal and interest while ensuring responsible, efficient, and transparent debt management," Erwin said in a statement.

He said the foreign debt has been strategically allocated to support productive sectors and essential spending to sustain economic growth. According to him, 24 percent of foreign debt allocations were directed towards the healthcare sector and social programs, followed by administrative spending, defense, and social security (18.2 percent), education (16.8 percent), construction (14.2 percent), and financial services and insurance (10.1 percent).

Advertisement

Erwin said the government's foreign debt remains at a "secure and manageable level," with the majority of the debt being of a long-term nature.

Foreign debt from the private sector saw a slight decrease, amounting to $194.3 billion in August, compared to $194.5 billion in July. In comparison to the same month the previous year, private sector debt in August reduced by 5.2 percent.

The foreign debt now accounts for 29.1 percent of the country's gross domestic product.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Jokowi's Son Gibran Eligible to Contest Presidential Election after Court Ruling
News 17 minutes ago

Jokowi's Son Gibran Eligible to Contest Presidential Election after Court Ruling

 This ruling may spark anger among executives of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).
Indonesia Posts Trade Surplus for 41 Months in A Row
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Posts Trade Surplus for 41 Months in A Row

 Indonesia has maintained a trade surplus for 41 consecutive months, even in the face of a declining trend in export
Indonesia's Foreign Debt Decreases by $2 Billion
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia's Foreign Debt Decreases by $2 Billion

 The foreign debt now accounts for 29.1 percent of the country's gross domestic product.
Jokowi Flies to Beijing to Meet Xi Jinping
News 6 hours ago

Jokowi Flies to Beijing to Meet Xi Jinping

 Jokowi will immediately head to Saudi Arabia after his Beijing trip. 
What is Hamas? 
News 13 hours ago

What is Hamas? 

 The group has vowed to annihilate Israel and has been responsible for many suicide bombings and other deadly attacks on Israeli targets.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Projo, Jokowi's Key Supporters, Pledge Allegiance to Prabowo
1
Projo, Jokowi's Key Supporters, Pledge Allegiance to Prabowo
2
Indonesia Urges Norway to Accelerate $250 Million Clean Energy Investment
3
What is Hamas? 
4
Nasdem Denies Receiving Billions from Graft Suspect Syahrul
5
Jokowi Flies to Beijing to Meet Xi Jinping
Opini Title
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Strategies For Improving Sustainability in the Digital World
Strategies For Improving Sustainability in the Digital World
Unlocking the Next Generation of Digital Financial Services
Unlocking the Next Generation of Digital Financial Services
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED