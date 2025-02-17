Indonesia’s Foreign Debt Rises to $430 Billion in Q1 2025, Driven by Government Borrowing

Arnoldus Kristianus
May 15, 2025 | 9:59 pm
SHARE
FILE - A cashier counts US dollars and Indonesian rupiah at a currency exchange in Jakarta, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Beritasatu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
FILE - A cashier counts US dollars and Indonesian rupiah at a currency exchange in Jakarta, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Beritasatu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s external debt rose to $430.4 billion in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 6.4 percent year-on-year increase, according to Bank Indonesia. The growth outpaced the previous quarter’s 4.3 percent expansion and was largely attributed to a surge in public sector borrowing.

Despite the uptick, Bank Indonesia said that the country's debt profile remains healthy, supported by prudent fiscal management.

“The structure of Indonesia’s external debt remains sound, backed by a cautious debt management strategy,” said Ramdan Denny Prakoso, Head of Bank Indonesia’s Communication Department, in a statement on Thursday.

The external debt-to-GDP ratio stood at a safe level of 30.6 percent, with long-term debt accounting for 84.7 percent of the total.

Advertisement

To maintain debt sustainability, Bank Indonesia and the government continue to strengthen coordination in monitoring foreign debt developments.

Read More:
Government Forgives Rp 486 Billion in MSME Debt Under Prabowo’s Relief Program

“We will continue to optimize the role of external debt in financing development programs and promoting sustainable economic growth, while minimizing potential risks to macroeconomic stability,” Ramdan added.

Government Debt Climbs on Stronger Investor Confidence
Government debt reached $206.9 billion in Q1, rising 7.6 percent year-on-year -- significantly higher than the 3.3 percent growth recorded in Q4 2024. The increase was fueled by new loan disbursements and robust foreign capital inflows into international government bonds (SBN), driven by sustained investor confidence in Indonesia’s economic outlook despite global market volatility.

Government external debt was largely allocated to priority sectors, including:

  • Health and social services (22.4%)
  • Public administration, defense, and mandatory social security (18.5%)
  • Education (16.5%)
  • Construction (12.0%)
  • Transportation and warehousing (8.7%)

Nearly all of this debt (99.9 percent) is long-term in nature, ensuring more stable repayment obligations.

Private Sector Debt Contracts Slightly
Private external debt stood at $195.5 billion, contracting 1.2 percent year-on-year. This marked a slight change compared to a 1.6 percent decline in the previous quarter.

Read More:
ADB 'Very Confident' in Indonesia’s Ability to Repay its Debt

The largest portions of private debt came from manufacturing, financial and insurance services, electricity and gas supply, and mining and quarrying. Together, these sectors made up 79.6 percent of total private external debt.

Tags:
#Macroeconomics
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia’s Foreign Debt Rises to $430 Billion in Q1 2025, Driven by Government Borrowing
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia’s Foreign Debt Rises to $430 Billion in Q1 2025, Driven by Government Borrowing

 Government debt reached $206.9 billion in Q1, rising 7.6% y-o-y, significantly higher than the 3.3% growth recorded in Q4 2024.
Indonesia's Foreign Debt Declines to $427.8 Billion
Business Apr 17, 2025 | 12:45 pm

Indonesia's Foreign Debt Declines to $427.8 Billion

 The Indonesian government also owes $204.7 billion in foreign debt as of February 2025.
Indonesia's Foreign Debt Totals $427.5 Billion
Business Mar 17, 2025 | 3:11 pm

Indonesia's Foreign Debt Totals $427.5 Billion

 The latest foreign debt figures increased 5.1 percent compared to the same month last year.
Indonesia's Overseas Debt Stands at $424.8 Billion
Business Feb 17, 2025 | 6:11 pm

Indonesia's Overseas Debt Stands at $424.8 Billion

 The foreign debt-to-GDP ratio fell to 30.4 percent from 31.1 percent in the third quarter of 2024.

The Latest

Indonesia’s Foreign Debt Rises to $430 Billion in Q1 2025, Driven by Government Borrowing
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia’s Foreign Debt Rises to $430 Billion in Q1 2025, Driven by Government Borrowing

 Government debt reached $206.9 billion in Q1, rising 7.6% y-o-y, significantly higher than the 3.3% growth recorded in Q4 2024.
Britain in Talks With Some Countries to Set Up Migrant Return Hubs
News 3 hours ago

Britain in Talks With Some Countries to Set Up Migrant Return Hubs

 In Germany, the number of people rejected at the country’s borders increased by nearly half in the new government’s first week in office.
Walmart Says It Will Raise Prices Due To Tariff Costs after Posting Solid Q1 Sales
Business 4 hours ago

Walmart Says It Will Raise Prices Due To Tariff Costs after Posting Solid Q1 Sales

 The numbers can provide a hint as to the mood of the American shopper and how the tariffs are impacting retailers.
PIK’s Aloha Pasir Putih to Host Vesak Celebrations This Saturday
Special Updates 5 hours ago

PIK’s Aloha Pasir Putih to Host Vesak Celebrations This Saturday

 PIK 2 has also partnered with Hemadhiro Mettavati Temple to host the Vesak event.
US Basketball Player Arrested in Indonesia Over THC-Infused Candy Smuggling
News 5 hours ago

US Basketball Player Arrested in Indonesia Over THC-Infused Candy Smuggling

 The edibles contain Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta-9-THC), the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Told to Take Advantage of US-China Tariff Truce
1
Indonesia Told to Take Advantage of US-China Tariff Truce
2
Indonesia’s Rice Reserves Set to Hit Record 4 Million Tons
3
Australian PM Albanese to Visit Prabowo in First Overseas Trip Since Re-Election
4
Indonesia Strips Citizenship of Ex-Marine Who Joined Russian Army
5
Lawmaker Warns of $1 Billion Deficit in National Health Insurance Due to Inactive Members
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED