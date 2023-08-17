Thursday, August 17, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesia’s GDP Projected to Grow 5.2 Pct Next Year

Jayanty Nada Shofa
August 16, 2023 | 7:43 pm
SHARE
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo delivers his annual budget speech at the Parliament Complex
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo delivers his annual budget speech at the Parliament Complex's Nusantara Building in Jakarta on Aug. 16, 2023. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)

Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said Wednesday that Indonesia’s economy would expand by 5.2 percent in 2024 when 204 million Indonesian voters will cast their votes for the next leader.

Jokowi has also proposed spending of Rp 3,304.1 trillion (around $216 billion) and revenue of Rp 2,781.3 trillion for next year. Indonesia hopes to keep the budget deficit within 2.29 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

“Our economy is forecast to see a 5.2 percent growth next year. We will continue to maintain macroeconomic stability,” Jokowi said when delivering his annual budget speech in Jakarta on the eve of Indonesia’s Independence Day anniversary.

“We will keep inflation in check at 2.8 percent,” Jokowi said.

Advertisement

According to Jokowi’s budget plans, the education sector will get Rp 660.8 trillion to spend. This makes up 20 percent of the 2024 state budget.

The government will earmark Rp 493.5 trillion for social protection programs. About Rp 186.4 trillion will go to the health sector as Indonesia tries to lower its stunting prevalence to 14 percent next year.

“We will allocate Rp 422.7 trillion for the infrastructure sector,” Jokowi said, while adding that the government would spend a portion of the money to build strategic projects, including Indonesia’s new capital city Nusantara. 

Indonesia will set aside Rp 108.8 trillion to enhance the country’s food security. It will prioritize the money to stabilize food prices and improve domestic production, among others.

Civil servants, police, and military personnel will enjoy an 8 percent rise in salaries next year. The government will also give a 12-percent increase in pension funds to retired civil servants’ pensions.

“[The salary rise] will hopefully boost performance, while also expediting economic transformation and national development,” he said.

Read More: Jokowi Aims Per Capita Income to Hit $25,000 in 2 Decades

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Indonesia’s GDP Projected to Grow 5.2 Pct Next Year
Business 7 hours ago

Indonesia’s GDP Projected to Grow 5.2 Pct Next Year

 Jokowi has also proposed a state budget of Rp 3,304.1 trillion (around $216 billion) for next year.
England Beats Australia to Move Into Women's World Cup Final
News 7 hours ago

England Beats Australia to Move Into Women's World Cup Final

 England and Spain will each be playing in the Women’s World Cup final for the first time when they meet at Stadium Australia on Sunday.
Indonesia Emerges Stronger than Most Nations in Post-Pandemic Recovery: Jokowi
Business 7 hours ago

Indonesia Emerges Stronger than Most Nations in Post-Pandemic Recovery: Jokowi

 The robust and swift economic resurgence has propelled Indonesia back into the ranks of upper-middle-income countries.
éL Hotel Bandung’s Panoramic Dining Sky Lounge is Back
Lifestyle 10 hours ago

éL Hotel Bandung’s Panoramic Dining Sky Lounge is Back

 The sky lounge, which is located on the 19th floor, is open to the public on Friday and Saturday nights.
Suzuki Puts Focus on Hybrid Cars for Indonesian Market
Business 10 hours ago

Suzuki Puts Focus on Hybrid Cars for Indonesian Market

 Suzuki offers an 8-year or 160,000-kilometer warranty period for the lithium batteries used in its hybrid cars.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Newly-Arrested Militant Plots Attacks on Police, Military Targets
1
Newly-Arrested Militant Plots Attacks on Police, Military Targets
2
Indonesia’s Foreign Debt Continues on a Downward Path
3
ASEAN to Work with China, S. Korea, Japan for Regional EV Ecosystem
4
Prosecutors Demand 12-Year Sentence for Mario Dandy
5
Appointing Presidential Candidates Isn’t My Job: Jokowi
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED