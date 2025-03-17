Indonesia’s Government Debt Jumps 47% in First Half of 2025

Arnoldus Kristianus
July 1, 2025 | 7:51 pm
SHARE
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, left, hands the government report on the state budget implementation to House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani at the national legislature building in Jakarta, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, left, hands the government report on the state budget implementation to House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani at the national legislature building in Jakarta, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s government debt issuance surged in the first half of 2025, reaching Rp 315.4 trillion ($19.5 billion), a 46.9 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The majority of the new debt came from the issuance of government securities (Surat Berharga Negara or SBN), totaling Rp 308.6 trillion, while direct loans contributed Rp 6.9 trillion.

“This Rp 315.4 trillion in debt issuance represents 40.7 percent of the total debt target set in the 2025 state budget (APBN),” Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told lawmakers during a parliamentary budget committee hearing in Jakarta on Tuesday.

The 2025 state budget sets a full-year debt target of Rp 775.9 trillion ($47.9 billion), which consists of Rp 642.6 trillion from government securities and Rp 133.3 trillion from loans.

Advertisement

Sri Mulyani explained that this year’s state budget is designed with a fiscal deficit of 2.53 percent of GDP. The deficit is being financed through measured and cautious debt issuance, taking into account financial market dynamics and the government’s cash position.

“Our cash balance remains healthy and sufficient to support the continuity of government programs amid ongoing global uncertainties,” she said.

Read More:
Indonesia’s Government Debt Jumps 164% to $21b in 5 Months

As of the first half of 2025, the fiscal deficit stood at Rp 204.2 trillion, equivalent to 0.84 percent of GDP. Meanwhile, government interest payments on debt amounted to Rp 257.08 trillion during the same period.

Tags:
#Macroeconomics
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia’s Government Debt Jumps 47% in First Half of 2025
Business 28 minutes ago

Indonesia’s Government Debt Jumps 47% in First Half of 2025

 The 2025 state budget sets a full-year debt target of Rp 775.9 trillion ($47.9 billion).
Indonesia’s Government Debt Jumps 164% to $21b in 5 Months
Business Jun 18, 2025 | 9:54 am

Indonesia’s Government Debt Jumps 164% to $21b in 5 Months

 Indonesia’s government debt hits Rp 349.3T in Jan–May 2025, up 164% YoY, signaling mounting fiscal pressure despite surplus claims.
Sri Mulyani: Government Can Only Fund 40% of $625B Infrastructure Needs
Business Jun 12, 2025 | 7:03 pm

Sri Mulyani: Government Can Only Fund 40% of $625B Infrastructure Needs

 “This gap will require private sector participation, strong partnerships, and innovative financing strategies,” she said.
Indonesia’s State Revenue Falls 12% in Jan–Apr, Deficit Expected Ahead
Business May 20, 2025 | 3:26 pm

Indonesia’s State Revenue Falls 12% in Jan–Apr, Deficit Expected Ahead

 Tax revenue totaled Rp 657 trillion, a decline of 8.7 percent compared to the same period in 2024.
State Budget Faces Major Shortfall as SOE Dividends Shift to Danantara
Business May 8, 2025 | 9:30 pm

State Budget Faces Major Shortfall as SOE Dividends Shift to Danantara

 The most recent dividend payment received by the state budget was Rp 10.8 trillion ($665 million), transferred by BRI in January.
Gov't Unlocks $5.2B in Budget Funds to Accelerate Spending
Business Apr 30, 2025 | 3:36 pm

Gov't Unlocks $5.2B in Budget Funds to Accelerate Spending

 Indonesia unblocks Rp 86.6T in frozen budgets to speed up spending on Prabowo’s priority programs.
Sri Mulyani Warns of Major Shift in Global Trade Order Amid US Tariff Hikes
Business Apr 25, 2025 | 3:26 pm

Sri Mulyani Warns of Major Shift in Global Trade Order Amid US Tariff Hikes

 Sri Mulyani noted that Indonesia’s prompt decision to engage with the US placed it in a stronger position than other countries.
Indonesian Minister Says Trump's Sweeping Tariffs Defy Economic Logic
Business Apr 8, 2025 | 5:31 pm

Indonesian Minister Says Trump's Sweeping Tariffs Defy Economic Logic

 She noted that the Trump administration’s approach appears disconnected from established economic theory.
Sri Mulyani Reassures Investors on Prudent Budget Management as Stock Market Slumps
Business Mar 18, 2025 | 8:42 pm

Sri Mulyani Reassures Investors on Prudent Budget Management as Stock Market Slumps

 “I am not resigning and will continue my role in safeguarding state finances,” she said.
Indonesia's Foreign Debt Totals $427.5 Billion
Business Mar 17, 2025 | 3:11 pm

Indonesia's Foreign Debt Totals $427.5 Billion

 The latest foreign debt figures increased 5.1 percent compared to the same month last year.

The Latest

Indonesia’s Government Debt Jumps 47% in First Half of 2025
Business 28 minutes ago

Indonesia’s Government Debt Jumps 47% in First Half of 2025

 The 2025 state budget sets a full-year debt target of Rp 775.9 trillion ($47.9 billion).
Registration for Tanoto Foundation’s TELADAN Scholarship Program Reopens
Special Updates 50 minutes ago

Registration for Tanoto Foundation’s TELADAN Scholarship Program Reopens

 Tanoto Foundation reopens TELADAN scholarship registration for 2026, offering leadership training and full tuition for top students.
KB Bank Champions Healthy Retirement with “SIAP SEHAT” Program
Special Updates 1 hours ago

KB Bank Champions Healthy Retirement with “SIAP SEHAT” Program

 KB Bank’s SIAP SEHAT program helps retirees stay healthy, active, and financially independent, proving care beyond banking.
Prabowo Jets Off to Saudi Arabia for Hajj, Investment Talks with MBS
News 3 hours ago

Prabowo Jets Off to Saudi Arabia for Hajj, Investment Talks with MBS

 Prabowo's upcoming talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) will also result in some MoUs, according to the Foreign Ministry.
BPS: Rice, Chili Push Indonesia’s Inflation to 0.19% in June
Business 4 hours ago

BPS: Rice, Chili Push Indonesia’s Inflation to 0.19% in June

 Indonesia’s June inflation rises 0.19%, driven by higher rice, chili, and shallot prices, with year-to-date inflation at 1.38%.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Begins Construction of $5.9 Billion Mega EV Battery Hub With China’s CATL Consortium
1
Indonesia Begins Construction of $5.9 Billion Mega EV Battery Hub With China’s CATL Consortium
2
Police Probe Death of Brazilian Climber Juliana Marins on Mount Rinjani
3
Prosecutors Ban Nadiem Makarim From Leaving Country as Chromebook Probe Deepens
4
Miss Indonesia Contestant Disqualifed After Viral Pro-Israel Video
5
Indonesia Eases Import Rules on 10 Products to Support Industries, Growth
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED