Indonesia’s Import Deregulation Nears Completion, Experts Urge Safeguards for Domestic Industry

Indah Ayu Pujiastuti
May 19, 2025 | 10:52 am
SHARE
Loading activities at the cargo ships docked at the Jakarta International Container Terminal port in Tanjung Priok on January 15, 2024. (Antara Photo/M Risyal Hidayat)
Loading activities at the cargo ships docked at the Jakarta International Container Terminal port in Tanjung Priok on January 15, 2024. (Antara Photo/M Risyal Hidayat)

Jakarta. As the Indonesian government finalizes a revised trade regulation aimed at streamlining the import process, economic analysts and industry players are calling for firm safeguards to protect the domestic market from a potential flood of imported goods.

The amendment to Ministry of Trade Regulation No. 8/2024 on Import Policies and Management is expected to be issued in the coming days. It seeks to ease import procedures, reduce container backlogs at ports, and provide much-needed regulatory relief for importers.

However, concerns are mounting over the risk of market oversaturation and the impact on local manufacturers.

“The government should ease the import of raw materials, but make it harder to import finished goods so that domestic products can dominate their own market,” said Esther Sri Astuti, Executive Director of the Institute for Development of Economics and Finance (INDEF), as quoted by Investor Daily on Monday.

Advertisement

Esther explained that while regulatory relaxation is necessary to improve efficiency, it must be designed carefully to avoid undermining national industry.

Erwin Taufan, Deputy Chairman of the Indonesian Importers Association (GINSI), echoed the sentiment, describing the revision as a timely move amid declining global trade activity following the recent announcement of reciprocal tariffs by the United States.

Read More:
Indonesia Plans to Restrict Import of Cassava, Tapioca to Protect Local Farmers

According to Taufan, GINSI has long advocated for an updated import policy that aligns with current economic conditions and helps secure the supply of industrial raw materials within Indonesia.

During a public hearing on May 9, the Ministry of Trade proposed that certain product categories remain excluded from the deregulation. These include:

  • Strategic commodities under HS Code 454, such as rice, sugar, salt, fishery products, corn, garlic, crude oil, natural gas, livestock, and animal products.
  • Goods affecting national security, public safety, health, the environment, or posing moral hazard (HS Code 326), including uncut diamonds, explosives, nitrocellulose, ozone-depleting substances, and alcoholic beverages.
  • Strategic goods and labor-intensive industry products (HS Code 1,715), such as textiles and garments, tires, and iron or steel products.

“The core objective of this revision is to provide business certainty for importers while helping the government clamp down on the circulation of illegal imported goods,” Taufan said.

Separately, Trade Minister Budi Santoso confirmed that the regulation is in its final stages and should be issued by next week.

Read More:
Indonesia Changes Trade Data Release Schedule Amid US Tariff Review

He stressed that the deregulation package will not lead to an unchecked influx of imports, particularly in sectors critical to food security, strategic industries, and labor-intensive manufacturing.

“There are clear criteria for which restrictions can be relaxed. If a domestic sector is ready to compete, we’ll gradually open imports in that area,” said the minister.

Tags:
#Policy #Trade
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia’s Import Deregulation Nears Completion, Experts Urge Safeguards for Domestic Industry
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia’s Import Deregulation Nears Completion, Experts Urge Safeguards for Domestic Industry

 While regulatory relaxation is necessary to improve efficiency, it must be designed carefully to avoid undermining national industry.
Trade Ministry Launches “Local Thursday” Movement to Promote Indonesian Products
Business May 8, 2025 | 6:57 pm

Trade Ministry Launches “Local Thursday” Movement to Promote Indonesian Products

 Budi said the campaign will not be limited to Thursdays and hopes it will inspire broader adoption throughout the week.
Indonesia Hosts 100 Foreign Investors Amid Rising US-China Trade Tensions
Business Apr 15, 2025 | 11:06 pm

Indonesia Hosts 100 Foreign Investors Amid Rising US-China Trade Tensions

 The summit served as a platform for investors across Asia to engage directly with Indonesian government officials and business leaders.
Indonesia to Possibly Revise Rule That Eases Import Curbs
Business Jan 7, 2025 | 10:40 am

Indonesia to Possibly Revise Rule That Eases Import Curbs

 But any regulatory changes to the import rule would have to depend on the reviews, according to Trade Minister Budi Santoso.
Indonesia-EU Trade Pact Deadline Pushed to First Half of 2025
Business Jan 6, 2025 | 4:34 pm

Indonesia-EU Trade Pact Deadline Pushed to First Half of 2025

 Indonesia and the EU have been negotiating the CEPA trade pact since 2016.
Indonesia Sets $294.5 Billion Export Target for 2025
Business Jan 6, 2025 | 2:16 pm

Indonesia Sets $294.5 Billion Export Target for 2025

 Trade Minister Budi Santoso says that the government will gradually increase the export target to accomodate Prabowo's 8-percent dream.
Authorities Seize 1.25 Million Kgs of Steel Plates for SNI Violations
News Dec 18, 2024 | 6:57 pm

Authorities Seize 1.25 Million Kgs of Steel Plates for SNI Violations

 Officials estimated the total value of the seized items to be approximately Rp 23.7 billion ($1.5 million).
Indonesia, Canada to Significantly Ease Trade Barriers in 2026
Business Dec 2, 2024 | 2:31 pm

Indonesia, Canada to Significantly Ease Trade Barriers in 2026

 After concluding the negotiations, Indonesia and Canada are looking to implement the CEPA deal in 2026.

The Latest

Indonesia’s Import Deregulation Nears Completion, Experts Urge Safeguards for Domestic Industry
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia’s Import Deregulation Nears Completion, Experts Urge Safeguards for Domestic Industry

 While regulatory relaxation is necessary to improve efficiency, it must be designed carefully to avoid undermining national industry.
Java 7 Power Plant Marks 75 Years of Indonesia-China Relations with Clean Energy Commitment
Business 3 hours ago

Java 7 Power Plant Marks 75 Years of Indonesia-China Relations with Clean Energy Commitment

 Java 7 plant marks 75 years of Indonesia-China ties with mangrove drive, solar project push, and joint clean energy goals.
Joe Biden Has Been Diagnosed With Aggressive Prostate Cancer
News 3 hours ago

Joe Biden Has Been Diagnosed With Aggressive Prostate Cancer

 Biden’s office said his Gleason score was 9, suggesting his cancer is among the most aggressive.
Golkar Says It Remains Open to Jokowi as Ex-President Mulls PSI Leadership
News 6 hours ago

Golkar Says It Remains Open to Jokowi as Ex-President Mulls PSI Leadership

 Golkar, one of Indonesia's biggest political parties, is open to accepting Former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo into its family.
Over 28,000 Accounts Blocked in Crackdown on Online Gambling: PPATK
News 9 hours ago

Over 28,000 Accounts Blocked in Crackdown on Online Gambling: PPATK

 The mass account freeze has triggered public concern in recent days, with several internet users voicing complaints.
News Index

Most Popular

BYD Surges to 6th in Indonesia’s Auto Market with EV-Only Lineup
1
BYD Surges to 6th in Indonesia’s Auto Market with EV-Only Lineup
2
Prabowo: No Second Term If I Fail the First
3
Police Thwart Tin Sand Smuggling Attempt to Malaysia
4
Prabowo Vows Relentless War on Graft Despite Threats to Law Enforcers
5
Kadin Suspends Cilegon Officials Over Alleged Extortion of Chinese Investor
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED