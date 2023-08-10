Indonesia's Largest Auto Show GIIAS Kicks Off with Enthusiasm

Jakarta. The annual and largest vehicle exhibition in Indonesia, known as the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), commenced on Thursday with participation from 49 multinational automotive companies, fueled by strong sales figures.

Hosted by the Indonesian Automotive Industry Association, or Gaikindo, the auto show features 29 passenger car brands, five commercial vehicle brands, and 15 motorcycle brands.

In his opening remarks at the GIIAS in Tangerang, Banten, stated, "The Indonesian automotive industry concluded 2022 with great achievements, even surpassing the pre-pandemic era," Gaikindo Chairman Yohannes Nangoi said in his opening remarks at the exhibition venue in Tangerang, Banten province.

He mentioned that car wholesales last year witnessed an 18 percent surge compared to the previous year.

Carrying the theme "Future is Now," this edition marks the 30th GIIAS since its inception in 1986.

Indonesia ranks 11th globally in vehicle production and 14th in domestic sales, Yohannes noted.

Last year, car exports from Indonesia surged by approximately 60 percent to reach 470,000 units, the highest number in the country's history, covering 93 destination countries.

"The Indonesian automotive industry is committed to expanding the domestic market while enhancing its potential to become a production base for export markets in the region," Yohannes emphasized.

The auto show features multinational carmakers including Audi, BMW, Chery, Citroen, Daihatsu, DFSK, GWM Tank, Haval, Honda, Hyundai, KIA, Lexus, Maxus, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MG, MINI, Mitsubishi Motors, Neta, Nissan, Ora, Porsche, Seres, Subaru, Suzuki, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, and Wuling.

Five commercial vehicle producers participating in the show include Hino, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, Toyota Komersial, and UD Trucks.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to view the latest motorcycles from Alva, Aprilia, Astra Honda Motor, Benelli, Exotic, Harley-Davidson, lon Mobility, Keeway, Motoguzzi, Pacific, Piaggio, Polytron, Royal Enfield, Segway, and Vespa.

Additionally, local vehicle assembly companies Adiputro, Laksana, and Tentrem have set up booths to showcase buses and other public transport vehicles.

The show will run until August 20.

