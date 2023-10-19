Indonesia's Largest Investment Forum to Return Next Week

Jakarta. Daily business newspaper Investor Daily and state-owned bank BNI will host the second edition of Indonesia’s largest investment forum at Hutan Kota by Plataran in Senayan, Jakarta, on Oct. 24-25.

The 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit will zero in on the theme of “Sustainable Growth, Global Challenges”. Discussions will revolve around unlocking ways to make Indonesia remain resilient amidst global challenges, including the climate crisis and geopolitical tension. The forum will also focus on three pillars, namely resilience, opportunity, and transition. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is expected to open the conference.

According to B-Universe Media Holdings executive chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, the 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit will become a platform for stakeholders of the economy and investment world to present their perspectives that can shape Indonesia’s future.

“The forum aims to identify the opportunities and risks that the world is facing as a result of the policies that countries have taken which will in turn affect the global economy,” Enggartiasto told reporters in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Enggartiasto said Indonesia should harness its demographic dividend over the next few years to prepare a competent workforce in face of the global challenges. He added: “Our country must continue to adapt to modern technologies to spur new economic growth drivers.”

Industry players are currently facing calls to uphold sustainability when growing their businesses.

“It is time for us to sit together to design our national interests. Things may be heating up ahead of the election, but we need to remain cool-headed when discussing the economy,” Enggartiasto said.

The 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit also has a special session presenting the three presidential candidates: Anies Baswedan, Ganjar Pranowo, and Prabowo Subianto. The presidential hopefuls will share their respective visions for Indonesia’s economy.

“President Jokowi has successfully maintained Indonesia’s relatively stable economic growth despite the storms of the Covid-19 pandemic and the geopolitical conflicts," Enggartiasto said.

"But what about the future? This is a great opportunity for the national economy stakeholders to hear in person what the presidential candidates envision for Indonesia's economy,” he told the press.

The 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit will involve 500 companies and institutions from both home and abroad. As many as 3,000 participants are expected to participate in this forum.

Visit www.investordailysummit.com for more information on the conference.

