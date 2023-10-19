Thursday, October 19, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesia's Largest Investment Forum to Return Next Week

Zsasya Senorita
October 19, 2023 | 11:30 am
SHARE
Executive Chairman B Universe Enggartiasto Lukita (third from left) attends the 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit press conference in Jakarta on Oct. 18, 2023. (B Universe Photo/David Gita Roza)
Executive Chairman B Universe Enggartiasto Lukita (third from left) attends the 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit press conference in Jakarta on Oct. 18, 2023. (B Universe Photo/David Gita Roza)

Jakarta. Daily business newspaper Investor Daily and state-owned bank BNI will host the second edition of Indonesia’s largest investment forum at Hutan Kota by Plataran in Senayan, Jakarta, on Oct. 24-25.

The 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit will zero in on the theme of “Sustainable Growth, Global Challenges”. Discussions will revolve around unlocking ways to make Indonesia remain resilient amidst global challenges, including the climate crisis and geopolitical tension. The forum will also focus on three pillars, namely resilience, opportunity, and transition. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is expected to open the conference.

According to B-Universe Media Holdings executive chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, the 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit will become a platform for stakeholders of the economy and investment world to present their perspectives that can shape Indonesia’s future.

“The forum aims to identify the opportunities and risks that the world is facing as a result of the policies that countries have taken which will in turn affect the global economy,” Enggartiasto told reporters in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Enggartiasto said Indonesia should harness its demographic dividend over the next few years to prepare a competent workforce in face of the global challenges. He added: “Our country must continue to adapt to modern technologies to spur new economic growth drivers.”

Industry players are currently facing calls to uphold sustainability when growing their businesses.

“It is time for us to sit together to design our national interests. Things may be heating up ahead of the election, but we need to remain cool-headed when discussing the economy,” Enggartiasto said.

The 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit also has a special session presenting the three presidential candidates: Anies Baswedan, Ganjar Pranowo, and Prabowo Subianto. The presidential hopefuls will share their respective visions for Indonesia’s economy.

“President Jokowi has successfully maintained Indonesia’s relatively stable economic growth despite the storms of the Covid-19 pandemic and the geopolitical conflicts," Enggartiasto said.

"But what about the future? This is a great opportunity for the national economy stakeholders to hear in person what the presidential candidates envision for Indonesia's economy,” he told the press. 

The 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit will involve 500 companies and institutions from both home and abroad. As many as 3,000 participants are expected to participate in this forum.

Visit www.investordailysummit.com for more information on the conference.

Read More: Presidential Hopefuls to Share Economic Visions at 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Bulgaria’s Bella to Build $38m Meat Processing Plant in Indonesia
Business 2 hours ago

Bulgaria’s Bella to Build $38m Meat Processing Plant in Indonesia

 Bulgarian food producer Bella Group will build the meat processing factory in a joint venture with Indonesian company GMU.
Anies Officially Registers Presidential Candidacy with KPU
News 3 hours ago

Anies Officially Registers Presidential Candidacy with KPU

 The presidential election is scheduled for February and may go to a run-off if no candidate secures a simple majority.
Indonesia's Largest Investment Forum to Return Next Week
Business 5 hours ago

Indonesia's Largest Investment Forum to Return Next Week

 The 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit will zero in on the theme “Sustainable Growth, Global Challenges”.
Sign of Veep Candidacy?: Erick Thohir Obtains Proof of Clean Criminal Record
News 18 hours ago

Sign of Veep Candidacy?: Erick Thohir Obtains Proof of Clean Criminal Record

 Police confirmed on Wednesday that Erick had obtained the certificate of good conduct through a staff member.
Presidential Hopefuls to Share Economic Visions at 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit
News 22 hours ago

Presidential Hopefuls to Share Economic Visions at 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit

 The 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit will embrace the theme "Sustainable Growth, Global Challenges".
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

30.000 Coal Workers Could Lose Jobs as Indonesia Shifts to Clean Energy 
1
30.000 Coal Workers Could Lose Jobs as Indonesia Shifts to Clean Energy 
2
Jokowi Keeps Distance from Court Ruling that Allows Son to Contest Presidential Election
3
European Firm Commits to Invest $2b in Indonesia’s Renewables
4
Indonesia, Mexico in Talks for Mutual Halal Certificate Recognition
5
Mahfud Selected as Running Mate for Ganjar in Upcoming Presidential Election
Opini Title
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Strategies For Improving Sustainability in the Digital World
Strategies For Improving Sustainability in the Digital World
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED