Indonesia’s Monthly Export Value Reaches All-Time High in October

Container loading and unloading activities at the Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta on November 11, 2021. (B1 Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Indonesia's export value hit an all-time high in October 2021, according to the Central Statistics Agency, or BPS on Monday.

Indonesia’s export value reached $22.03 billion in October 2021, up by 6.89 percent compared to September 2021. This is also a 53.35 percent increase year-on-year (yoy).

“The export value in October 2021 is the highest in history, [breaking] the previous export record of $21.42 billion in August 2021,” BPS chief Margo Yuwono said at a press conference at his office in Jakarta.

BPS reported that oil and gas exports in October 2021 reached $1.03 billion, up by 9.91 percent compared to September 2021. Non-oil and gas exports stood at $21 billion and went up by 6.75 percent from a month earlier.

"The monthly export performance in 2021 is better than that of 2019 or 2020,” Margo added.

Oil and gas exports in October 2021 soared 66.84 percent yoy. Non-oil and gas exports also jumped 52.75 percent yoy.

According to BPS, processing industry export value reached $16.07 billion, growing 3.61 percent month-to-month (mtm), and 36.5 percent yoy. Exports for mining and others amounted to $4.53 billion, up 20.11 percent m-t-m and 190.57 percent yoy.

Exports on agriculture, forestry, and fisheries stood at $410 million, up by 2.7 percent mtm, but contracted 3.32 percent y-o-y, BPS data showed.

“Non gas and oil exports contributed 95.35 percent to the total exports in October 2021,” Margo said.