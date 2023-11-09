Thursday, November 9, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesia's Motorcycle Exports Decline by 25%

November 9, 2023 | 5:59 pm
SHARE
An employee inspects brand new motorcycles at a Yamaha dealership in Lebak Bulus, Jakarta, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. (Antara Photo/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)
An employee inspects brand new motorcycles at a Yamaha dealership in Lebak Bulus, Jakarta, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. (Antara Photo/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

Jakarta. Motorcycle exports from Indonesia witnessed a decline of 25.2 percent year-on-year in the ten months leading up to October this year, according to data released by the Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI).

The total exports amounted to 481,247 units during the January-October period, marking a decrease from the 643,828 units shipped to international markets in the same period last year.

Breaking down the export data by model, scooters accounted for the majority at 52.67 percent of the sales, followed by sports models at 24.43 percent, and mopeds at 22.9 percent.

In the month of October alone, Indonesia exported 52,517 motorcycles to international markets, compared to 75,368 units in the same month of the previous year.

Advertisement

Interestingly, on a month-to-month basis, the October figures saw a 2.3 percent increase.

Despite a slowdown in export sales, domestic motorcycle sales remain robust with an increase of 30.7 percent year-on-year to 4.7 million units in the nine months ending September, according to AISI.

Tags:
#Manufacturing
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Jamselinas Cycling Event A Chance to Promote Batam’s Tourism
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Jamselinas Cycling Event A Chance to Promote Batam’s Tourism

 Batam will host the folding bike event Jambore Sepeda Lipat Nasional on Nov. 11.
Macron Urges Israel to Protect Civilians in Gaza, Calls For Humanitarian Pause
News 2 hours ago

Macron Urges Israel to Protect Civilians in Gaza, Calls For Humanitarian Pause

 Macron stressed that civilians must be protected, saying, "It’s absolutely essential. It is non-negotiable.”
Indosat Digital Ecosystem Seeks to Empower MSMEs
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Indosat Digital Ecosystem Seeks to Empower MSMEs

 Indosat Digital Ecosystem seeks to help Indonesian MSMEs run their businesses.
Indonesia's Motorcycle Exports Decline by 25%
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia's Motorcycle Exports Decline by 25%

 The total exports amounted to 481,247 units during the January-October period.
Iteration Key to Developing Indonesia’s Digital Ecosystem
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Iteration Key to Developing Indonesia’s Digital Ecosystem

 Gita Sjahrir, the SEVP at BNI Ventures, said that iteration was key to developing Indonesia’s digital ecosystem.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Presidential Candidate Age Limit to Go Retrial Following Court Controversy
1
Presidential Candidate Age Limit to Go Retrial Following Court Controversy
2
Jokowi's Brother-in-Law Removed as Constitutional Court Chief Justice
3
It’s Impossible to Rely on China Alone, Presidential Hopeful Ganjar Says
4
Anies Wants to Change Indonesia’s 'Transactional' Foreign Policy
5
Eight Indonesian Startups Achieve Unicorn Status on CB Insights' List
Opini Title
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED