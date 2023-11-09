Indonesia's Motorcycle Exports Decline by 25%

Jakarta. Motorcycle exports from Indonesia witnessed a decline of 25.2 percent year-on-year in the ten months leading up to October this year, according to data released by the Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI).

The total exports amounted to 481,247 units during the January-October period, marking a decrease from the 643,828 units shipped to international markets in the same period last year.

Breaking down the export data by model, scooters accounted for the majority at 52.67 percent of the sales, followed by sports models at 24.43 percent, and mopeds at 22.9 percent.

In the month of October alone, Indonesia exported 52,517 motorcycles to international markets, compared to 75,368 units in the same month of the previous year.

Interestingly, on a month-to-month basis, the October figures saw a 2.3 percent increase.

Despite a slowdown in export sales, domestic motorcycle sales remain robust with an increase of 30.7 percent year-on-year to 4.7 million units in the nine months ending September, according to AISI.

