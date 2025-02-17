Indonesia's Parliament Set to Approve Revised Mining Law

Faisal Maliki Baskoro, Yustinus Paat
February 17, 2025 | 8:17 pm
SHARE
This file photo shows a coal mine. (Antara Photo)
This file photo shows a coal mine. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. The House of Representatives (DPR) and the government have approved the revision of the 2009 Mineral and Coal Mining Law (Minerba Law), advancing the draft bill to the plenary session for final approval. The plenary session is scheduled for Tuesday.

The decision was reached during a plenary meeting on Monday at the DPR complex in Senayan, Jakarta. All political factions in the legislature unanimously agreed to move forward with the revised law, either with or without reservations.

"After hearing the viewpoints of all eight factions, 100 percent of them support the revision of the Mining Law," said Bob Hasan, Chair of the DPR's Legislative Body.

The proposed revision includes provisions allowing social organizations, universities, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to manage natural resources. Both the DPR and the government have agreed to strengthen these regulations.

Advertisement

"We believe that the priority in managing mines, which has traditionally been given only to state-owned enterprises, will be made available to SMEs, cooperatives, universities, and also companies that drive value through downstream industrialization," said Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia.

Under the new framework, universities would be given the authority to manage natural resources to support economic growth. However, in recent discussions, it was decided that universities would only benefit from mining operations, while the management of the mines would be entrusted to state-owned enterprises (SOEs), regional government-owned enterprises (BUMDs), or private entities appointed by the government.

The revision has raised concerns from Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW), which has flagged several clauses in the draft bill. ICW pointed to Articles 51(1), 51A(1), and 75(2), which expand the scope of recipients for mining licenses to include religious organizations and universities through affiliated businesses. ICW argues that this revision could be politically motivated, benefiting government loyalists at the expense of competent organizations with no experience in the mining sector. 

ICW further noted that the revision’s potential to exacerbate corruption is significant. The bill allows for mining licenses to be granted through prioritization, bypassing the competitive auction process that previously existed. Without clear criteria for prioritization, the risk of corruption increases, as companies—be they private firms, religious organizations, or universities—could resort to influence-peddling or bribery to secure mining permits.

Despite these concerns, the revision moves forward, with critics warning that it could expand rent-seeking behavior in Indonesia’s extractive industries, building on a history of corruption in the sector. ICW has highlighted that from 2016 to 2023, corruption in the natural resource management sector caused the state an estimated loss of Rp 24.8 trillion ($1.6 billion).

Tags:
#Policy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Ministry Checkup: One in Three Regional Leaders in Indonesia Found to Have High Cholesterol
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

Ministry Checkup: One in Three Regional Leaders in Indonesia Found to Have High Cholesterol

 A recent health checkup for regional heads and deputies found that one in three officials had high cholesterol.
Xi Jinping Tells Business Leaders to Focus on Getting Rich First, Then Promote Common Prosperity
News 5 hours ago

Xi Jinping Tells Business Leaders to Focus on Getting Rich First, Then Promote Common Prosperity

 Xi Jinping assured private sector business leaders on Monday that government policies toward the private sector would remain unchanged.
Pope to Remain Hospitalized as Doctors Treat Complex Respiratory Infection
News 5 hours ago

Pope to Remain Hospitalized as Doctors Treat Complex Respiratory Infection

 Pope Francis remains hospitalized due to a complex respiratory infection, with doctors adjusting his treatment.
Soekarno-Hatta Skytrain Service Disrupted Due to System Malfunction
News 5 hours ago

Soekarno-Hatta Skytrain Service Disrupted Due to System Malfunction

 The Skytrain service at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport stopped operating due to a malfunction in one of its systems.
BNI Ranked Among Top 500 Companies in Asia Pacific by Time Magazine
Special Updates 5 hours ago

BNI Ranked Among Top 500 Companies in Asia Pacific by Time Magazine

 Bank Negara Indonesia earned a place in the top 500 companies in the Asia Pacific, ranking 282nd in the latest list by Time magazine.
News Index

Most Popular

Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Minerals Proposal that Offers Almost Nothing in Return
1
Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Minerals Proposal that Offers Almost Nothing in Return
2
Danantara to Invest $20 Billion in 35 ‘Strategic Projects’
3
Finland Urges Europe to Rearm Ukraine and Put Maximum Pressure on Russia
4
Xi Jinping Tells Business Leaders to Focus on Getting Rich First, Then Promote Common Prosperity
5
Free Nusantara Land for Foreign Embassies Still Under Consideration
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED