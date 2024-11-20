Indonesia’s Q1 Economic Growth Projected to Fall Below 5%

Arnoldus Kristianus
May 4, 2025 | 11:52 pm
SHARE
Shoppers crowd Tanah Abang Market Block A in Central Jakarta on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao).
Shoppers crowd Tanah Abang Market Block A in Central Jakarta on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao).

Jakarta. Indonesia’s economy is expected to expand by just 4.91 percent in the first quarter of 2025, marking a slowdown from both the previous quarter (5.02 percent in Q4 2024) and the same period last year (5.11 percent in Q1 2024).

The projection reflects a mix of persistent domestic and external pressures, as captured by macroeconomic indicators, business and consumer surveys, and real-sector data.

“Overall, the Q1 2025 growth estimate of 4.91 percent reflects a combination of still-solid but weakening consumption, restrained government spending, and a sluggish recovery in investment and exports due to ongoing global headwinds,” said Permata Bank Chief Economist Josua Pardede on Sunday.

According to Josua, household consumption -- the backbone of Indonesia’s economy -- is expected to grow by just 4.5 percent year-on-year in Q1, down from 4.91 percent in the same quarter of 2024. Government spending is projected to contract by 2.88 percent year-on-year, a sharp reversal from the 20.44 percent growth seen in Q1 2024.

Advertisement

“This is in line with the realization of the state budget, which reached just 17.1 percent of the annual spending target as of March 2025,” he noted.

Investment, meanwhile, is expected to grow by 3.11 percent year-on-year -- a relatively stable figure supported by a 15.9 percent rise in real investment, reaching Rp 465.2 trillion in Q1 2025. Exports of goods and services rose 9.52 percent year-on-year, continuing their positive momentum thanks to downstream mineral processing and higher-value manufacturing exports.

However, imports also rose by 5.07 percent year-on-year, signaling that domestic demand has not yet fully recovered. Uncertainty from abroad -- particularly the impact of US trade tariffs and fears of a global slowdown -- poses further risks to Indonesia’s short-term outlook.

“In this context, policy coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities will be critical to maintaining stability and supporting domestic demand in the quarters ahead,” Josua added.

In a separate statement, Reyhan Noor, lead researcher at Laboratorium Indonesia 45, said domestic growth remains hampered by budget efficiency measures and delays in executing priority government programs.

He cited the Free Nutritious Meals initiative as an example. Though expected to have a multiplier effect, its implementation has yet to meaningfully boost consumption. Meanwhile, government spending composition has declined due to fiscal efficiency efforts.

Reyhan also warned that while Indonesia’s economy is not heavily dependent on global trade, US tariff policies could still weigh on investment and consumption by driving up prices and reducing job opportunities.

“To mitigate these uncertainties, the government must adopt clear and well-coordinated policies,” he said. “This includes trade negotiations with the United States -- Indonesia must avoid fallout that could hurt trade ties with other countries or diminish the competitiveness of domestic industries.”

Tags:
#Macroeconomics #Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia’s Q1 Economic Growth Projected to Fall Below 5%
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia’s Q1 Economic Growth Projected to Fall Below 5%

 Domestic growth remains hampered by budget efficiency measures and delays in executing priority government programs.
Declining Tax Revenue Signals Indonesia’s Economic Slowdown, Retail Group Warns
Business Mar 17, 2025 | 5:00 pm

Declining Tax Revenue Signals Indonesia’s Economic Slowdown, Retail Group Warns

 Indonesia’s tax revenue fell 30% in February 2025, leading to the first fiscal deficit since the pandemic as consumer spending weakens.
Stop Relying on Seasonal Factors for Economic Growth
Opinion Feb 10, 2025 | 7:21 am

Stop Relying on Seasonal Factors for Economic Growth

 Our economic growth is heavily dependent on seasonal factors such as religious holidays, year-end shopping booms, and even elections.
Indonesia's GDP Growth Slows to 5.03%, Missing 2024 Target
Business Feb 5, 2025 | 11:57 am

Indonesia's GDP Growth Slows to 5.03%, Missing 2024 Target

 Indonesia's GDP grew 5.03% in 2024, falling short of the 5.2% target and 2023's 5.05%.
Rupiah Gains, JCI Slips Ahead of Indonesia's Economic Growth Data
Business Feb 5, 2025 | 9:57 am

Rupiah Gains, JCI Slips Ahead of Indonesia's Economic Growth Data

 Economists project slower growth driven by weak exports, household consumption, and subdued private investment.
BRICS Membership Can Boost Indonesia's Growth to 8 Pct: Economist
Business Jan 9, 2025 | 10:50 am

BRICS Membership Can Boost Indonesia's Growth to 8 Pct: Economist

 Indonesia's BRICS membership can pave the way for the country to unlock 8 percent growth through a sped up industrialization process.
BI Holds Interest Rate at 6%, Forecasts Global Growth Slowing in 2025
Business Dec 18, 2024 | 3:23 pm

BI Holds Interest Rate at 6%, Forecasts Global Growth Slowing in 2025

 Bank Indonesia (BI) has decided to keep its benchmark interest rate at 6 percent at its monthly meeting
Bank Indonesia Forecasts GDP Growth of 4.8%-5.6% in 2025 Amid Global Economic Challenges
Business Nov 29, 2024 | 9:06 pm

Bank Indonesia Forecasts GDP Growth of 4.8%-5.6% in 2025 Amid Global Economic Challenges

 Bank Indonesia (BI) has projected that Indonesia's economy will remain resilient despite a looming trade war
VAT Hike Could Hamper Economic Growth: Analyst
Business Nov 20, 2024 | 5:21 pm

VAT Hike Could Hamper Economic Growth: Analyst

 The VAT hike could backfire, negatively affecting both purchasing power and living costs.

The Latest

Indonesia’s Q1 Economic Growth Projected to Fall Below 5%
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia’s Q1 Economic Growth Projected to Fall Below 5%

 Domestic growth remains hampered by budget efficiency measures and delays in executing priority government programs.
Pritzker and Ocasio-Cortez: A Billionaire and A Former Bartender Emerge as Trump Resistance Leaders
News 4 hours ago

Pritzker and Ocasio-Cortez: A Billionaire and A Former Bartender Emerge as Trump Resistance Leaders

 Both have urged mass resistance, accused their party of not fighting more, and stood out enough to draw sharp retorts from Trump loyalists.
Prabowo Unveils Plan to Build Indonesian Village in Saudi Arabia for Pilgrims
News 7 hours ago

Prabowo Unveils Plan to Build Indonesian Village in Saudi Arabia for Pilgrims

 The proposed village would be located near the Grand Mosque (Masjid al-Haram) in Mecca to ease the movement of Indonesian pilgrims.
Prabowo Congratulates Albanese on Reelection, Seeks Stronger Indonesia-Australia Ties
News 7 hours ago

Prabowo Congratulates Albanese on Reelection, Seeks Stronger Indonesia-Australia Ties

 While Indonesia’s exports to Australia rose 56% y-o-y to $4.95 billion in 2024, the country still recorded a deficit of $5.49 billion.
BNI Sees 95% Jump in High-End Travel Transactions at Emirates Fair
Special Updates 9 hours ago

BNI Sees 95% Jump in High-End Travel Transactions at Emirates Fair

 BNI posts a 95% rise in premium customer transactions at a private Emirates Travel Fair, signaling strong demand for high-end travel perks.
News Index

Most Popular

Chinese Tourist’s Final Dive Captured on GoPro Before Fatal Incident
1
Chinese Tourist’s Final Dive Captured on GoPro Before Fatal Incident
2
Bali Power Fully Restored After Island-Wide Blackout
3
Indonesia Aims to Seal EU Trade Deal by Mid-2025 After Years of Talks
4
Gov't Proposes Journalism Endowment Fund as Layoffs Hit Indonesian Newsrooms
5
CIA Targets Chinese Officials to Defect in Mandarin Recruitment Drive
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED