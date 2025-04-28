Indonesia’s Q1 Economic Growth Slows to 4.87 Pct  

Jayanty Nada Shofa & Arnoldus Kristianus
May 5, 2025 | 1:33 pm
SHARE
A woman weighs a sack of shallots at a traditional market in Semarang, Central Java, on March 18, 2025. (Antara Photo/Aprillio Akbar)
A woman weighs a sack of shallots at a traditional market in Semarang, Central Java, on March 18, 2025. (Antara Photo/Aprillio Akbar)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s economy grew at a slower rate of 4.87 percent year-on-year (yoy) in the first quarter of 2025, official statistics showed on Monday.

This was the lowest Q1 growth that Indonesia had ever recorded over the past three years. The Southeast Asian country’s economy expanded 5.11 percent yoy in the first three months of 2024. Growth in Q1 2022 and Q1 2023 had reached 5.02 percent yoy and 5.04 percent yoy, respectively, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS). The latest figures were worse than analysts’ forecasts as economist Teuku Riefky set an estimate of 4.94 percent for Q1 2025.

BPS’ chief Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti attributed the slower pace to the elections -- something that was missing this year. In February 2024, Indonesia held the world’s largest single-day election, which caused government spending to soar at the time.

“We had the elections in Q1 2024, but we did not have any this year. The lack of elections was among the reasons behind the 4.87 percent growth. … We are aware of how the government spending for the elections has always been relatively huge,” Amalia said at a press briefing.

Advertisement
Read More:
Sri Mulyani: Indonesia’s Economy Resilient Despite US Tariffs, IMF Downgrade

The Q1 2025 data also did not include the economic potential from Eid al-Fitr. This year, Eid fell on March 31 or right at the end of the first quarter. The Eid holidays lasted until April 7. In other words, the financial turnover from the much-anticipated long holidays would be reflected on the Q2 2025 reports, Amalia said.

Indonesia’s Q1 Economic Growth Slows to 4.87 Pct  
Cars queue in front of the Cikupa tollgate in Tangerang, Banten, on March 28, 2025. Traffic is on the rise as Indonesians travel to their hometowns to celebrate Eid. (Antara Photo/Putra M Akbar)

BPS revealed that household consumption made up the lion’s share in the Q1 2025 figures, contributing 2.61 percent. Followed by gross fixed capital formation (0.65 percent), net export (0.83 percent), and other factors (0.86 percent). Government consumption, however, gave a negative 0.08 percent growth over the same period. This gave Indonesia the final 4.87 percent growth.

Senior minister Airlangga Hartarto dismissed worries over Indonesia’s economy following the BPS report. Airlangga claimed that Indonesia’s growth was only second to China (5.4 percent) in the G20, alluding that Jakarta remained upbeat in its economy. 

Read More:
Unlike Vietnam, Indonesia Isn't Heavily Dependent on Exports to US: Airlangga

“We are growing at a faster rate compared to Malaysia’s 4.4 percent, Singapore's 3.8 percent, and even Spain’s 2.9 percent. … Within ASEAN, we are only slightly lower than Vietnam’s,” Airlangga said at a separate news conference.

Vietnam’s gross domestic product rose 6.93 percent in the first quarter of 2025.

The press also asked Airlangga whether Indonesia was planning to revise its annual economic target following BPS announcements. The minister responded: “We will take a look at the developments in the following quarter, as government spending is set to pick up pace, so we can maintain this growth momentum."

Tags:
#Macroeconomics #Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

BPS: 7.28 Million Indonesians Jobless, with Gen Z Most Affected
Business 21 minutes ago

BPS: 7.28 Million Indonesians Jobless, with Gen Z Most Affected

 Indonesia’s jobless count hits 7.28 million in February 2025, with Gen Z facing the highest unemployment rate among all age groups.
Japan-Backed Muara Laboh Geothermal Hits Financial Close for Expansion
News 46 minutes ago

Japan-Backed Muara Laboh Geothermal Hits Financial Close for Expansion

 Muara Laboh geothermal project's second unit will enter operations in 2027.
Indonesia’s Q1 Economic Growth Slows to 4.87 Pct  
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia’s Q1 Economic Growth Slows to 4.87 Pct  

 This was the lowest Q1 growth that Indonesia had ever recorded over the past three years.
Indonesia Aims to Seal EU Trade Deal by Mid-2025 After Years of Talks
News May 3, 2025 | 10:00 am

Indonesia Aims to Seal EU Trade Deal by Mid-2025 After Years of Talks

 Indonesia aims to finalize its long-delayed CEPA trade pact with the EU by mid-2025, eyeing tariff cuts and equal market access benefits.
Foreign Tourist Arrivals in Indonesia Drop in March 2025
Lifestyle May 2, 2025 | 7:13 pm

Foreign Tourist Arrivals in Indonesia Drop in March 2025

 Foreign tourist arrivals in Indonesia fell 5.63% in March 2025, Spending and hotel occupancy also declined.
Electricity Bills and Gold Prices Push April Inflation to 1.17%
Business May 2, 2025 | 10:40 am

Electricity Bills and Gold Prices Push April Inflation to 1.17%

 The spike follows the government’s decision to end a 50% discount on post-paid electricity bills, allowing rates to return to normal levels.
‘Early Bird Gets the Worm’: Airlangga Reflects on Swift Trade Talks with US
Business May 1, 2025 | 10:54 am

‘Early Bird Gets the Worm’: Airlangga Reflects on Swift Trade Talks with US

 As Southeast Asia braces for the fallout from Washington’s sweeping tariff hikes, Indonesia is positioning itself as a proactive negotiator.
As US Tariff Looms, Indonesia Now Closer to Joining Mexico’s CPTPP Trade Club
Business May 1, 2025 | 9:24 am

As US Tariff Looms, Indonesia Now Closer to Joining Mexico’s CPTPP Trade Club

 The CPTPP is a trade pact that evolved out the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) -- a separate agreement that the Trump-led US had exited.
Airlangga: US Tariffs a Wake-Up Call for Indonesia to Reform
Business Apr 30, 2025 | 11:47 pm

Airlangga: US Tariffs a Wake-Up Call for Indonesia to Reform

 Indonesia ranks eighth among the countries affected by the US tariff hike, facing a 32 percent increase.
President Prabowo Approves Task Forces to Address Tariffs, Unemployment, and Deregulation
Business Apr 28, 2025 | 9:01 pm

President Prabowo Approves Task Forces to Address Tariffs, Unemployment, and Deregulation

 Indonesia forms three task forces to tackle economic issues, focusing on US tariffs, job creation, and regulatory reforms amid global uncert

The Latest

BPS: 7.28 Million Indonesians Jobless, with Gen Z Most Affected
Business 21 minutes ago

BPS: 7.28 Million Indonesians Jobless, with Gen Z Most Affected

 Indonesia’s jobless count hits 7.28 million in February 2025, with Gen Z facing the highest unemployment rate among all age groups.
Decades After Her Death, Marsinah May Soon Be Named a National Hero
News 1 hours ago

Decades After Her Death, Marsinah May Soon Be Named a National Hero

 Indonesia begins process to honor slain labor activist Marsinah as a national hero, but final decision unlikely before 2026.
Indonesia Suspends TFH's World ID Operations Over Biometric Data Concerns
Tech 2 hours ago

Indonesia Suspends TFH's World ID Operations Over Biometric Data Concerns

 Indonesia suspends Worldcoin services amid public reports and legal concerns over iris-scan data collection and regulatory compliance.
Israel Plans to Capture All of Gaza, Officials Say
News 2 hours ago

Israel Plans to Capture All of Gaza, Officials Say

 The new plan was meant to help Israel achieve its war aims of defeating Hamas and freeing hostages held in Gaza.
Over 24,000 Workers Laid Off in Indonesia So Far This Year
Business 4 hours ago

Over 24,000 Workers Laid Off in Indonesia So Far This Year

 The largest number of layoffs in the past five years occurred in 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting 386,877 workers.
News Index

Most Popular

Chinese Tourist’s Final Dive Captured on GoPro Before Fatal Incident
1
Chinese Tourist’s Final Dive Captured on GoPro Before Fatal Incident
2
Bali Urged to End Reliance on Java for Electricity After Island-Wide Blackout
3
Indonesia’s Q1 Economic Growth Projected to Fall Below 5%
4
Bali Power Fully Restored After Island-Wide Blackout
5
Indonesia Records Highest Rice Stock in Over Five Decades
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED