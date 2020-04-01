Indonesia’s Quota-Based Fishing Attracts Investors from China, Japan

Jakarta. Indonesia’s quota-based fishing has attracted investors from countries such as China and Japan, according to Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono.

The quota-based measured fishing policy, which takes into account Indonesia's fish stocks, is set to come into force in 2022.

The quota will fall into three categories, namely commercial, local fishermen, and non-commercial (recreational fishing and tourism). Both domestic and foreign investors will go into the commercial quota.

“Many investors have shown interest. Among others come from China, Japan, Taiwan. As well as Europe who is keen on [investing in] the southern region due to its abundance of tuna and various deep sea fish species that are of very high value," Trenggono told the 2022 Economic Outlook forum on Tuesday.

The commercial quota as seen in the presentation slides at 2022 Economic Outlook Forum on November 23, 2021.



Quota-based fishery zones for commercial purposes are shown in green. The blue color indicates quota-based zones for traditional fishermen. (JG Screenshot)

According to Trenggono, Indonesia has divided its fisheries management areas —as seen in the above diagram— into four fishing industry zones.

The first zone encompasses the commercial quota-dedicated area 711. It has a fishing quota of 473,000 tons per year, valued at around Rp 13 trillion ($911.67 million) a year.

The government has also grouped areas 716 and 717 into the second fishing industry zone. The annual quota stands at 738,000 tons, with an estimate of Rp 15.8 trillion per year.

"The third industry zone [areas 715, 718], which includes Aru Sea, has the greatest potential of all. [The quota] reaches 2.2 million tons [of fish a year] worth Rp 46 trillion [per year],” the minister said.

Last but not least is the fourth fishing industry zone which encompasses areas 572 and 573. The zone offers an annual fishing quota of 1.4 million tons per year, estimated at Rp 35.18 trillion a year.

The Fisheries Ministry and the Investment Ministry will maintain close communication to discuss the procedure for the investors, according to Trenggono.

“We will handle the study, bidding, and so on, but the licensing will have to go through the Investment Ministry’s online single submission system,” he said.

Trenggono revealed that the quota-based system could also be a major boost to the fishery sector's contribution in the foreign exchange.

"Foreign exchange in this sector can jump by threefold in 2024, compared to 2020. Hopefully, it can generate a foreign exchange of $15 billion," Trenggono said.