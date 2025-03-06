Indonesia’s Rice Reserves Set to Hit Record 4 Million Tons

Windarto
May 13, 2025 | 7:28 pm
Farmers harvest rice in North Luwu, South Sulawesi, on April 12, 2025. (Antara Photo/Arnas Padda)
Farmers harvest rice in North Luwu, South Sulawesi, on April 12, 2025. (Antara Photo/Arnas Padda)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s government rice reserves are on track to surpass 4 million tons -- setting an all-time high -- after reaching a new record of 3.7 million tons on Tuesday, government data shows.

As of May 13, the current reserve level marks the highest since the State Logistics Agency (Bulog) was established in 1969, reflecting a major milestone in the country’s efforts to strengthen food security.

Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman praised the achievement, calling it the result of coordinated efforts among farmers, central and local governments, and Bulog’s proactive role in absorbing farmers’ harvests across the country.

“This is a historic moment for Indonesia’s food resilience. Our rice stock has reached 3.7 million tons -- the highest in 57 years. This is not just a number, but solid evidence of the government’s commitment to farmers and a food system that is becoming stronger from upstream to downstream,” Amran said in Jakarta.

The minister noted that the accomplishment is even more remarkable given global food crisis concerns and Indonesia’s growing population.

“Bulog’s absorption rate this year deserves recognition. Achieving this level of stock in less than five months is much faster than in previous years,” he said.

Read More:
Indonesia Aims to Halt Rice Imports in 2025 as Self-Sufficiency Improves

To support rice production, the government has ramped up fertilizer subsidies, distributed agricultural machinery, accelerated planting schedules, and introduced digital tools for farming.

In addition, the government raised the floor price of unhusked rice from Rp 5,500 to Rp 6,500 per kilogram to ensure price guarantees for farmers.

The previous record for rice reserves was set in September 1985 at 3 million tons, achieved over nine months. The current stock has surpassed that by nearly 700,000 tons, exceeding even the peaks of past food self-sufficiency eras.

Amran also highlighted the significance of this achievement in the context of a larger population -- 166 million in 1984 compared to 283 million today.

Read More:
Indonesia Eyes Global Rice Export Market with Projected 12 Million Ton Surplus

He stressed that ample reserves would serve as a strategic buffer to stabilize rice prices and bolster Indonesia’s position amid global food market volatility.

“A production surplus means little without proper absorption. If the government doesn't buy the farmers' harvests, they suffer. This stock will support national strategic reserves, food aid programs, and potentially even exports,” Amran stated.

To manage the rapid stock increase, the government has prepared emergency warehouses and designated 25,000 new storage sites nationwide to ensure safe absorption and distribution of harvested rice.

#Agriculture
