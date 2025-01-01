Indonesia’s State Revenue Falls 12% in Jan–Apr, Deficit Expected Ahead

Arnoldus Kristianus
May 20, 2025 | 3:26 pm
SHARE
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati delivers a speech before House of Representatives members at the national legislature complex in Jakarta, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati delivers a speech before House of Representatives members at the national legislature complex in Jakarta, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s state revenue dropped by 12.4 percent year-on-year in the first four months of 2025, reflecting weaker collections from both tax and non-tax sources, the government announced Tuesday.

From January to April, the state collected Rp 810.5 trillion ($49.4 billion), down from Rp 925.2 trillion ($56.4 billion) during the same period last year, according to Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

Despite the annual decline, the figure represents 26.4 percent of the full-year target of Rp 3,005 trillion ($183 billion). Sri Mulyani told lawmakers that monthly revenues continued to show growth, even as global economic headwinds persist.

“After posting a deficit for three consecutive months, we saw a turnaround in April,” she said, noting a modest budget surplus of Rp 4.3 trillion, or 0.02 percent of GDP.

Advertisement

Tax revenue totaled Rp 657 trillion, a decline of 8.7 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Non-tax revenue dropped even more sharply to Rp 153.3 trillion, down 24.7 percent.

Read More:
State Budget Faces Major Shortfall as SOE Dividends Shift to Danantara

The significant fall in non-tax revenue is largely attributed to the government’s decision to stop channeling dividends from state-owned enterprises into the state budget as of March. These funds are now directed to Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund, Danantara, to support long-term investment strategies.

Government spending reached Rp 806.2 trillion, or 22.3 percent of the full-year target, slightly below total revenue and contributing to the April surplus.

Sri Mulyani has previously said that the 2025 state budget is designed to run a deficit of Rp 616 trillion (around $37.4 billion), equivalent to 2.5 percent of GDP. The deficit is intended to support President Prabowo Subianto’s development agenda and help the country meet its 8 percent economic growth target over the next five years.

Read More:
Sri Mulyani Reassures Investors on Prudent Budget Management as Stock Market Slumps

Tags:
#Economy #Macroeconomics
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia’s State Revenue Falls 12% in Jan–Apr, Deficit Expected Ahead
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia’s State Revenue Falls 12% in Jan–Apr, Deficit Expected Ahead

 Tax revenue totaled Rp 657 trillion, a decline of 8.7 percent compared to the same period in 2024.
State Budget Faces Major Shortfall as SOE Dividends Shift to Danantara
Business May 8, 2025 | 9:30 pm

State Budget Faces Major Shortfall as SOE Dividends Shift to Danantara

 The most recent dividend payment received by the state budget was Rp 10.8 trillion ($665 million), transferred by BRI in January.
Sri Mulyani Warns of Major Shift in Global Trade Order Amid US Tariff Hikes
Business Apr 25, 2025 | 3:26 pm

Sri Mulyani Warns of Major Shift in Global Trade Order Amid US Tariff Hikes

 Sri Mulyani noted that Indonesia’s prompt decision to engage with the US placed it in a stronger position than other countries.
Indonesian Minister Says Trump's Sweeping Tariffs Defy Economic Logic
Business Apr 8, 2025 | 5:31 pm

Indonesian Minister Says Trump's Sweeping Tariffs Defy Economic Logic

 She noted that the Trump administration’s approach appears disconnected from established economic theory.
Sri Mulyani Reassures Investors on Prudent Budget Management as Stock Market Slumps
Business Mar 18, 2025 | 8:42 pm

Sri Mulyani Reassures Investors on Prudent Budget Management as Stock Market Slumps

 “I am not resigning and will continue my role in safeguarding state finances,” she said.
Prabowo's Aide Dismisses Rumors of Sri Mulyani's Resignation
Business Mar 14, 2025 | 11:47 am

Prabowo's Aide Dismisses Rumors of Sri Mulyani's Resignation

 "I have checked with the government, and there is no immediate plan for a cabinet reshuffle," said Dasco.
Prabowo Defends Budget Cuts, Challenges Opponents to Face the Public
News Feb 10, 2025 | 10:02 pm

Prabowo Defends Budget Cuts, Challenges Opponents to Face the Public

 President Prabowo Subianto defended his Rp 306.69 trillion budget efficiency policy to fund priority programs like free nutritious meals.
Sri Mulyani Says Rupiah Remains Strong Despite Depreciation Against Dollar
Business Jan 24, 2025 | 9:41 pm

Sri Mulyani Says Rupiah Remains Strong Despite Depreciation Against Dollar

 The rupiah weakened by 1.14 percent against the dollar this month but she said the trend was shared by many currencies in the region.
Indonesia's 2024 Budget Ends with Rp 507 Trillion Deficit
Business Jan 6, 2025 | 3:44 pm

Indonesia's 2024 Budget Ends with Rp 507 Trillion Deficit

 Sri Mulyani praised the figure as "impressive," noting that it significantly outperformed earlier government projections.
Sri Mulyani Announces Rp 265T Economic Stimulus to Offset VAT Hike Impact
Business Jan 1, 2025 | 3:55 am

Sri Mulyani Announces Rp 265T Economic Stimulus to Offset VAT Hike Impact

 Wage subsidies, first introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, will be reintroduced in the stimulus package.

The Latest

Shares in China's CATL, World's Biggest EV Battery Maker, Surge in Hong Kong after $4.6B IPO
Business 2 hours ago

Shares in China's CATL, World's Biggest EV Battery Maker, Surge in Hong Kong after $4.6B IPO

 CATL held a nearly 38 percent global market share for EV batteries in 2024, its listing documents showed.
Najwa Shihab Mourns the Passing of Her Husband, Ibrahim Sjarief Assegaf
News 2 hours ago

Najwa Shihab Mourns the Passing of Her Husband, Ibrahim Sjarief Assegaf

 While Najwa pursued a career in journalism, Ibrahim focused on law, earning a master’s degree in financial law.
Indonesia’s State Revenue Falls 12% in Jan–Apr, Deficit Expected Ahead
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia’s State Revenue Falls 12% in Jan–Apr, Deficit Expected Ahead

 Tax revenue totaled Rp 657 trillion, a decline of 8.7 percent compared to the same period in 2024.
PTK Partners with BNN to Remind Crew Members to Say No to Drugs
Special Updates 5 hours ago

PTK Partners with BNN to Remind Crew Members to Say No to Drugs

 Pertamina Trans Kontinental (PTK) recently partnered with the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) on the war against drugs.
Indonesia Aims to Cut Poverty Rate Below 7.5 Pct by 2026
Business 5 hours ago

Indonesia Aims to Cut Poverty Rate Below 7.5 Pct by 2026

 Indonesia aims to reduce its poverty rate to between 7 and 8 percent in 2025, and further to between 6.5 and 7.5 percent by 2026.
News Index

Most Popular

Prabowo: No Second Term If I Fail the First
1
Prabowo: No Second Term If I Fail the First
2
Over 28,000 Accounts Blocked in Crackdown on Online Gambling: PPATK
3
Prabowo Vows Relentless War on Graft Despite Threats to Law Enforcers
4
Indonesia’s Import Deregulation Nears Completion, Experts Urge Safeguards for Domestic Industry
5
Kadin Suspends Cilegon Officials Over Alleged Extortion of Chinese Investor
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED