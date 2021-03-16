NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison President Director Vikram Sinha, center, pose for a photo after the launch ceremony of the company's new name in Jakarta on January 4, 2022. (Mohammad Defrizal)

Indosat Makes Stunning Comeback to Book Rp 6.75T in Profit

BY :THE JAKARTA GLOBE

FEBRUARY 22, 2022

Jakarta. Cellular operator Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison recorded a net profit of Rp 6.75 trillion ($470 million) in 2021 after overcoming a setback from the previous financial year when it suffered a loss of Rp 717 billion. 

The remarkable comeback was attributed mainly to the sales and leaseback of cell towers, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Indosat also recorded a 4.4 percent rise in the number of subscribers for a total of 62.9 million in 2021. 

The average revenue per user (ARPU) grew significantly from Rp 31,900 to Rp 34,400 and helped boost overall revenues to Rp 31.38 trillion, a 12.4 percent increase on the overall revenues in 2020.

A better network experience and improved product portfolios resulted in a 36.7 percent growth in data traffic, the company said.

Additionally, Indosat’s expenses went down by 17.6 percent to Rp 21 trillion in 2021, as opposed to the Rp 25.5 trillion spending a year earlier.

Qatar telecommunication giant Ooredoo and Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison agreed to merge their respective telecommunications businesses in Indonesia, Indosat, and Hutchison 3 Indonesia, in a deal worth $6 billion signed in September of last year.

The merger, which was formalized on January 4, gave the company its current name and cemented its position as the second-largest telecommunication operator in the country with Rp 63.3 trillion worth of total assets.

SHARE
TAGS:
#Corporate News
KEYWORDS :
Indosat Ooredoo Wireless Innovation Contest IWIC
Cellular Company
Indosat
telecommunication
BeritaSatu Research

THE LATEST

POPULAR READS

+ MORE

RECOMMENDED STORIES

NEWS

BUSINESS

LIFESTYLE

TECH

INDEX

TAGS

ABOUT US

PRIVACY POLICY

CAREERS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS


COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVERD

NEWS- BUSINESS- LIFESTYLE- TECH

INDEX- TAGS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

About Us - Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE