Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Inpex, Pertamina Ink Partnership Deal to Manage Masela Gas Block

Heru Andriyanto
July 25, 2023 | 7:43 pm
SHARE
Inpex Representative Director Takayuki Ueda, left, and Pertamina CEO Nicke Widyawati pose for a photo during the signing of MoU on Masela Block operations in Tangerang, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Handout)
Inpex Representative Director Takayuki Ueda, left, and Pertamina CEO Nicke Widyawati pose for a photo during the signing of MoU on Masela Block operations in Tangerang, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Handout)

Jakarta. Japanese gas exploration and production company Inpex Corporation and state-run oil company Pertamina on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding on a "strategic collaboration" to manage the Abadi LNG project at the Masela gas block in eastern Indonesia.

Inpex has projected the Abadi gas project to produce 9.5 million tons of LNG a year, equivalent to more than 10 percent of Japan’s annual LNG imports.

Inpex currently holds a 65 percent operating interest in the Masela production-sharing contract and is the operator of the Abadi gas project.

The agreement between Inpex and Pertamina came on the same day after oil giant Shell gave up a 35 percent participating interest in the Abadi gas project to a consortium comprising Pertamina Hulu Energi, a subsidiary of Pertamina, and Petronas Masela, a subsidiary of Malaysia’s Petronas.

Advertisement

“Through the MoU, Inpex and Pertamina will seek to collaborate strategically on a wide range of fields with a focus on the Abadi LNG Project’s value chain. Specifically, the companies will pursue opportunities to collaborate on the offtake and transportation of LNG and other products, the production of hydrogen and ammonia and the provision of the needs of local stakeholders,” Inpex said in a public filing.

“Inpex and Pertamina will also seek to secure the long-term competitiveness and sustainability of the Abadi LNG Project as well as further improvement of project value while generating synergistic effects.”  

The company said it will proceed with the preparations required to reach a final investment decision, including front-end engineering and design (FEED) work as well as marketing and financing activities.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Inpex, Pertamina Ink Partnership Deal to Manage Masela Gas Block
Business 4 hours ago

Inpex, Pertamina Ink Partnership Deal to Manage Masela Gas Block

 The agreement between Inpex and Pertamina came after oil giant Shell gave up a 35 percent participating interest in the Abadi gas project.
China Removes Outspoken Foreign Minister Qin Gang
News 5 hours ago

China Removes Outspoken Foreign Minister Qin Gang

 The move comes amid a foreign backlash against China's increasingly aggressive foreign policy, of which Qin was a chief proponent.
BKN’s Streamlined Process Helps 508,544 Civil Servants
Special Updates 6 hours ago

BKN’s Streamlined Process Helps 508,544 Civil Servants

 BKN began streamlining the business process for employee affairs in Jan. 2023. 
Indonesia Set to Launch Largest Solar Panel Industry in SE Asia
Business 6 hours ago

Indonesia Set to Launch Largest Solar Panel Industry in SE Asia

 President Joko Widodo is set to launch this integrated solar panel industry in the coming weeks. 
Unilever Indonesia’s Profit Drops by Almost 20% in 1st Half of 2023
Business 7 hours ago

Unilever Indonesia’s Profit Drops by Almost 20% in 1st Half of 2023

 Unaudited financial results indicated a strong gross margin of 50.5 percent in the second quarter, the highest in the last eight quarters.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

UK Helps Indonesia Put Price on Carbon Ahead of Bourse Launch in September
1
UK Helps Indonesia Put Price on Carbon Ahead of Bourse Launch in September
2
Portugal Sees Huge Rise in Palm Oil Imports from Indonesia
3
What We Know So Far about Kidney Trade Syndicate
4
Luhut to Meet Tesla Boss Elon Musk Next Month
5
Jokowi Warns against Political Division ahead of Elections
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED