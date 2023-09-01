Friday, September 1, 2023
International Arrivals Jump by 197 Percent as of July

Arnoldus Kristianus
September 1, 2023 | 4:16 pm
Foreign visitors arrive at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, Thursday, July 5, 2023. (Antara photo)
Foreign visitors arrive at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, Thursday, July 5, 2023. (Antara photo)

Jakarta. The number of international arrivals has soared by 196.85 percent to reach 6.31 million in the first seven months of the year compared to the same period last year, according to government data released on Friday.

The January-July figures already beat the full-year data of 2022, representing 107 percent of the 5.88 million international visits recorded last year.

“However, the total number of foreign tourists for the current period remains below the pre-pandemic levels,” Pudji Ismartini, a deputy head of the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), said in a press conference in Jakarta.

Malaysia contributed the biggest share to Indonesia’s international arrivals, amounting to 1 million visits, followed by Australia with 779,500 visits and Singapore with 777,900 visits.

In July alone, Indonesia received 1.12 million international arrivals, or 5.66 percent higher than the previous month and a 74.07 percent surge on a year-on-year basis, she said.

The occupancy rate at starred hotels climbed by 4.86 percentage points year-on-year to 54.63 percent and the average length of stay also climbed to 1.68 days.

