International Delegation Inspects Progress of Nusantara Development

Yovanda Noni, Fuad Iqbal Abdullah
February 14, 2025 | 11:58 am
SHARE
The Head of the Nusantara Authority, Basuki Hadimuljono, welcomes a delegation of envoys and multilateral organizations at a tree planting event in the Nusantara Tropical Forest Miniature, Friday, February 14, 2025. (JG Photo/Yovanda Noni)
The Head of the Nusantara Authority, Basuki Hadimuljono, welcomes a delegation of envoys and multilateral organizations at a tree planting event in the Nusantara Tropical Forest Miniature, Friday, February 14, 2025. (JG Photo/Yovanda Noni)

Nusantara. A delegation representing 20 countries, donors, and international financial institutions has been visiting Nusantara, the future Indonesian capital in East Kalimantan, since Thursday to gain first-hand insights into the progress of its construction.

The delegation was welcomed by Basuki Hadimuljono, Head of the Nusantara Authority, who reaffirmed Indonesia's commitment to completing the ambitious project. He highlighted ongoing developments in making Nusantara a sustainable, smart, and livable city.

"We showcased the progress achieved so far, particularly the sustainable city, smart city, and livable city concepts presented at the Expo," Basuki said on Friday.

He also acknowledged financing and grant support from international partners, including the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Islamic Development Bank, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Netherlands, Australia, the UK, and Spain.

Advertisement

International Collaboration for a Green Capital
The visit also reflected global support for Nusantara’s development, particularly in ensuring a sustainable and environmentally friendly urban design, Basuki added.

Myrna Asnawati, Deputy Head for Environmental Affairs and Natural Resources at the Nusantara Authority, emphasized the technical assistance and guidance provided by various countries to align Nusantara’s development with eco-friendly policies.

"Many countries have contributed ideas and technical expertise to help shape Nusantara as a ‘forest city’ that is both green and sustainable," Myrna stated.

According to Myrna, Indonesia has received various forms of assistance from at least 20 countries, primarily in the form of environmental planning, policy guidance, and technical support.

"We’ve received significant assistance, particularly in laying the groundwork for environmental policies in Nusantara. More than 20 countries are already collaborating with us, while others are still in the process of joining," she explained.

Several countries, including the Netherlands, Australia, the UK, and Spain, alongside organizations like ADB, have officially pledged support for Nusantara’s development.

The Indonesian government has committed to a phased construction plan extending until 2045, ensuring sustained international cooperation to realize Nusantara as a model green capital.

Tags:
#Infrastructure
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Sri Mulyani: 2026 State Budget to Follow 2025 Austerity Measures
Business 38 minutes ago

Sri Mulyani: 2026 State Budget to Follow 2025 Austerity Measures

 Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati confirms Indonesia’s 2026 state budget will follow 2025 efficiency measures.
Indonesia Saves $20b in State Funds: Prabowo at World Governments Summit
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia Saves $20b in State Funds: Prabowo at World Governments Summit

 Prabowo says $20 billion of the saved state funds will go into downstream industry development and food security projects, among others.
International Delegation Inspects Progress of Nusantara Development
Business 2 hours ago

International Delegation Inspects Progress of Nusantara Development

 Indonesia has received various forms of assistance from at least 20 countries in the ongoing Nusantara construction.
Deddy Corbuzier Declines Salary from Defense Ministry
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Deddy Corbuzier Declines Salary from Defense Ministry

 "If you think I still need a salary, check my annual tax payments and my personal net worth," Deddy wrote.
Fans in Montreal Boo US Anthem prior to Americans' 4 Nations Face-Off Game vs. Finland
News 4 hours ago

Fans in Montreal Boo US Anthem prior to Americans' 4 Nations Face-Off Game vs. Finland

 There was no such reaction for Finland’s national anthem that followed.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia’s Plan to Stop Rice Import Won’t Last Long, Vietnam Says
1
Indonesia’s Plan to Stop Rice Import Won’t Last Long, Vietnam Says
2
Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Inks Deal to Build Drone Factory in Indonesia
3
Over 4,200 Indonesians Marked for Deportation from the US
4
Coal Exporters Brace for New Pricing Rule as Indonesia Moves to Enforce HBA
5
Police Hunt Foreigners Involved in Security Guard Assault at Bali’s Finns Beach Club
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED