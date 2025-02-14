International Delegation Inspects Progress of Nusantara Development

Nusantara. A delegation representing 20 countries, donors, and international financial institutions has been visiting Nusantara, the future Indonesian capital in East Kalimantan, since Thursday to gain first-hand insights into the progress of its construction.

The delegation was welcomed by Basuki Hadimuljono, Head of the Nusantara Authority, who reaffirmed Indonesia's commitment to completing the ambitious project. He highlighted ongoing developments in making Nusantara a sustainable, smart, and livable city.

"We showcased the progress achieved so far, particularly the sustainable city, smart city, and livable city concepts presented at the Expo," Basuki said on Friday.

He also acknowledged financing and grant support from international partners, including the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Islamic Development Bank, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Netherlands, Australia, the UK, and Spain.

International Collaboration for a Green Capital

The visit also reflected global support for Nusantara’s development, particularly in ensuring a sustainable and environmentally friendly urban design, Basuki added.

Myrna Asnawati, Deputy Head for Environmental Affairs and Natural Resources at the Nusantara Authority, emphasized the technical assistance and guidance provided by various countries to align Nusantara’s development with eco-friendly policies.

"Many countries have contributed ideas and technical expertise to help shape Nusantara as a ‘forest city’ that is both green and sustainable," Myrna stated.

According to Myrna, Indonesia has received various forms of assistance from at least 20 countries, primarily in the form of environmental planning, policy guidance, and technical support.

"We’ve received significant assistance, particularly in laying the groundwork for environmental policies in Nusantara. More than 20 countries are already collaborating with us, while others are still in the process of joining," she explained.

Several countries, including the Netherlands, Australia, the UK, and Spain, alongside organizations like ADB, have officially pledged support for Nusantara’s development.

The Indonesian government has committed to a phased construction plan extending until 2045, ensuring sustained international cooperation to realize Nusantara as a model green capital.

